The legislature could consider disciplinary action when it returns to Annapolis on Wednesday for its 90-day session. Such deliberations are confidential, however, and a spokeswoman for House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) declined to say whether an ethics investigation has been launched.

House Minority Leader Nicholaus R. Kipke (R-Anne Arundel), the leader of Cox’s party in the chamber, also declined to comment.

Cox’s Twitter account is no longer active, and he did not return calls Tuesday.

Hogan, a longtime critic of President Trump, has blamed the president for inciting the deadly riots at the Capitol. Cox, on the other hand, is a devout defender of the president, who encouraged supporters to come to Washington last week as members of Congress were certifying the electoral college victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Asked about Cox at a news conference Tuesday in Annapolis, Hogan said he was embarrassed by fellow Republicans who fought against certifying the results of the presidential election.

“He is not the kind of person I would vote to put in the legislature or support in any way — for anything,” Hogan said.

The governor said he does not personally know Cox — an avowed opponent of mask requirements and pandemic-related shutdowns, who in his private legal practice has represented clients suing government officials over those policies.

“I know he filed suit against us multiple times, [he’s] a Q-Anon conspiracy theorist who says crazy things every day,” Hogan said. “He called me a communist Chinese spy for China. He called the vice president a traitor. He was down there gathering people at the Capitol. I don’t even know what makes him think this way.”

In recent years, the House of Delegates has taken different formal actions when it wants to sanction members for their behavior. In 2019, lawmakers censured Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford), who is White, for using the n-word to describe a majority-Black legislative district. The same year, it also issued a formal reprimand of Del. Jay Jalisi (D-Baltimore County), who was accused of berating and emotionally abusing his legislative staff for five years.

Senate Minority Whip Michael J. Hough (R-Frederick) said he was not aware of any action that the House might be considering against Cox. He said that although he “strongly disagrees” with Cox’s tweet about Pence, he questioned whether formal action from the legislature was necessary.

Hough said he thinks Cox needs to apologize for using such a charged word to describe the vice president. “To me, Mike Pence acted like a patriot,” he said. “He should apologize. If he already hasn’t.”

In the past week, Cox has recorded a video on his Facebook page in which he denounced the mob violence at the Capitol but continued to raise questions about election fraud and defended efforts to challenge the results.

Cox said his group who traveled to Washington from Frederick were on the Mall but never made it to the Capitol. “Our group left early for the bus ride home and of course did not participate in any violence,” he said.

At the news conference, Hogan was also asked about his reaction to former secretary of state Colin Powell announcing he can no longer call himself a Republican after members of his former party failed to rein in Trump.