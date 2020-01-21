“They are interested in the sports betting stuff,” Guzzone said. “It’s a long lineup of people who are interested.”

In one meeting, people who attended said, Snyder conditioned keeping the team in Maryland on the ability to offer sports betting at a new stadium. Two people said they understood Snyder to be suggesting he would rebuild at the FedEx location.

The visit to Annapolis suggests Maryland is still in the running for the next Redskins stadium, a possibility that seemed remote after land-swap negotiations with Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration fell apart. The team has sought a new stadium in the District at the site of its old home, RFK Stadium, but the city has not been able to gain control of the property from the federal government.

Any gambling expansion in Maryland would require a constitutional referendum, which could be placed on the November ballot. Until now, the public and behind-the-scenes debate has centered on whether horse race tracks would join casinos as potential recipients of a limited number of gambling licenses.

In his search for a new home for the Redskins, Snyder has had talks with officials in the District, Maryland and Virginia about potential locations — though the team prefers a Washington stadium. The team’s lease keeps it playing at FedEx Field in Landover through 2027.

The possibility of a gambling establishment at a future Redskins stadium could open a fraught line of debate over whether Maryland’s other sports arenas should also get gambling licenses. Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, for example, is just blocks from both M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards, the respective homes of the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles, and maynot want to have those venues as competitors for gambling business.

Although several professional sports facilities in the District have been approved for sports betting, Snyder is the first team owner to approach Maryland legislative leaders about a sports betting license.

The lawmakers said Snyder described sports betting as part of an overall plan to build a domed stadium that could include hotels, offices and training facilities.

Sean DeBarbieri, a Redskins spokesman, would not comment on the meetings.

The General Assembly is considering an expansion of gambling to include sports betting as one way to help pay for a sweeping education-improvement effort.

Snyder’s proposal is part of a broadening debate over how Maryland should create the industry, a conversation that includes allowing mobile betting on video games and other esports as possible gambling events.

Del. Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George’s), the chairman of the House Economic Matters Committee, said Snyder attended a separate meeting with him, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and two other top House leaders on Tuesday.

“It was a get-acquainted meeting, and he shared his plans for the future,” Davis said.

One senator, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss one of the private meetings, said he was slightly caught off guard by Snyder’s proposal to include sports betting at the stadium facility, especially since the NFL has been slow to embrace sports gambling.

“It was the first time it crossed my mind that the stadiums would have any interest,” the senator said. “I was surprised to think, given the history of professional sports and gambling, they would do it within the same venue.”

A delegate — also speaking on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were private — said Snyder is concerned that not having the gambling license would hurt his ability to compete in the region.

In the District, Nationals Park, Audi Field, the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Southeast Washington and Capital One Arena have been approved for possible gambling operations. Two have reportedly negotiated deals with established gambling brands, but as of earlier this month, only one application has been filed — for a betting complex at Capital One Arena with the British bookmaker William Hill.

Snyder “does see that as part of his vision if he is to remain in Maryland,” the lawmaker said. “He is willing to build his own stadium, but he wants sports betting to be a part of that.”

The lawmaker said Snyder made a “veiled threat” to go to Virginia if he does not get a license.

“It wasn’t too high-pressured,” the lawmaker said of the discussion. “Most of the people in the room were Ravens fans, so it sort of fell on deaf ears.”

Another attendee summed up the Redskins owner’s message as: “If you don’t give it, I’m leaving. If you give it, maybe I’ll stay.”

At least two people who attended the Senate meeting said no ultimatums were given during that session.

Guzzone said that working groups of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee are discussing the expansion of gambling in Maryland, and “we’re taking everybody’s opinion very seriously.”

