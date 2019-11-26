“My sister and I are supporting Harry Spikes for Congress because for the past 15 years he’s worked alongside our father to meet the needs of the people of the Maryland’s 7th Congressional District,” said Jennifer Cummings, 37. “Harry knows this community. Our father often said of himself that he was ‘an ordinary man called to an extraordinary mission,’ and Harry embodies that same spirit.”

Mfume, Spikes and Rockeymoore Cummings all spoke at the Oct. 25 funeral for Cummings, a longtime civil rights leader who gained national attention spearheading investigations into the Trump administration. Jennifer Cummings and her sister, Adia, delivered remarks as well.

In her eulogy, Jennifer Cummings recalled sharing ice cream cones with her father at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, and him giving her brown-skinned dolls to play with so she would understand her “rich brown skin was just as beautiful as alabaster, or any color of the rainbow.”

She said Tuesday that Spikes, who worked in Cummings’s office for 15 years, represented the “next generation of leadership.”

“Dad would say ‘This isn’t about me. This is bigger than me,’” Jennifer Cummings said. “And Harry knows the mission to serve is bigger than him — it’s about the people of Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County.”

A total of 24 Democrats and eight Republicans are running in the Feb. 4 special primary election that, because of Democrats’ overwhelming majority in Maryland’s 7th congressional district, will probably determine who serves the remainder of Cummings’s term.

Mfume, a former head of the NAACP, and Rockeymoore Cummings have national profiles and high name recognition. Among the state lawmakers running, Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore City) and Dels. Talmadge Branch (D-Baltimore City) and Terri L. Hill (D-Howard) could tap networks in their districts to prove formidable.

The candidates nominated in the primary race will appear on the special general election ballot on April 28, the same day as the statewide 2020 primary. The general election winner will serve out the remainder of Cummings’s term, through the end of 2020. Candidates who wish to seek the two-year term that begins in 2021 have until Jan. 24 to file for the April 28 primary.

