Businessman David Blair, right, is seeking a recount in the June 26 Democratic race for Montgomery County executive. He lost to council member Marc Elrich, left, by 79 votes. (Sarah L. Voisin/Katherine Frey/For The Washington Post)

Potomac businessman David Blair, who lost the Democratic nomination for Montgomery County executive to council member Marc Elrich by 79 votes, is asking for a partial recount, according to the county Board of Elections.

Board attorney Kevin Karpinski said Thursday that Blair is seeking a recount of both rounds of absentee ballots, the provisional ballots, all ballots cast at an early-voting center in Potomac and one precinct — 02-06, at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg.

Blair, a first-time candidate, did not immediately respond to questions.

He placed second to Elrich (At Large), a longtime council member, in a six-way primary race that came down to absentee and provisional ballots. Elrich was certified as the winner Monday, and Blair had three days to request a recount.

“I expected him to do it because it is a close election,” Elrich said Thursday, adding that he did not expect the outcome to change. “Our campaign had people there for all of the post-June 26 counting and the review of provisionals and, finally, the audit, and we feel pretty certain that the ballots were accurately counted.”

In largely blue Montgomery, the Democratic primary often determines the victor in November.

But this year’s general election could be more complicated. Democratic council member Nancy Floreen (At Large) has declared her intention to run as an independent and has until Aug. 6 to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot. The Republican nominee is attorney Robin Ficker.

While Elrich has a strong base of progressive and union support in the county, business leaders have said they would rally behind Floreen.

Karpinski said Blair, who self-funded his primary campaign, needs to go before a circuit court judge and post a bond of $23,466.35 for the cost of the recount. That amount will be placed in escrow.

The recount is expected to begin Monday, Karpinski said.

Meanwhile, a separate recount for the Democratic nomination for the third District 16 legislative seat is scheduled to begin Friday, said Board of Elections President James Shalleck. Sara Love beat Samir Paul by eight votes in that race.