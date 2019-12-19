House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore City) released a statement Thursday morning announcing the resignation.

“Delegate Glenn has been a strong advocate for Baltimore City and her district,” Jones said. “I wish her well in future endeavors.”

Many of Glenn’s colleagues said they were shocked by her resignation.

Majority Whip Talmadge Branch (D-Baltimore City) said he spoke to Glenn on Wednesday after he learned of the resignation.

“She didn’t say what it was about, said I would find out Monday,” Branch said. “I don’t know what she meant by that. She said that’s all she could say.”

Glenn was first elected to the Maryland General Assembly in 2006. In addition to her roles with the city delegation and black caucus, she served as Deputy Majority Whip from 2013 to 2014.

During her time in the legislature, Glenn has been a tireless advocate to legalize medical marijuana in Maryland.

She also pushed hard for efforts to curb violence in Baltimore, including a crime bill in 2018 that sparked controversy over tougher criminal penalties.

Several other Maryland lawmakers have also resigned in recent months. Among those who have left include Sen. Nathan Pulliam (D-Baltimore), who is facing health challenges, and Del. Tawanna Gaines (D-Prince George’s), who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty of federal wire fraud.

