“As elected officials, we have an obligation to uphold the public trust, both in office and in our campaigns,” Jones said. “We cannot sacrifice that trust for personal gain for ourselves or our family members.”

Gaines (D), who has served in the Maryland General Assembly since December 2001, did not immediately return calls for comment Monday.

She chaired the Capital Budget Subcommittee this year and has served as vice chair of the Appropriations Committee since 2015.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

