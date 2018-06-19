Montgomery County Council member Sidney Katz (D-Gaithersburg-Rockville) picked up another endorsement on Tuesday in his reelection bid, this one from Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.).

Delaney said Katz “brought a depth of experience” to the council during his first term, adding that the former Gaithersburg mayor knows “what it takes to grow and run a business here.”

Katz, 68, is facing an energetic primary challenge from Ben Shnider, 29, a former political director for J Street. Katz adds Delaney’s nod to a host of other endorsements, including those from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Isiah Leggett (D), the outgoing county executive.

The primary, which in liberal Montgomery is tantamount to the general election, is June 26.