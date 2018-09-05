Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous on Thursday will announce a proposal to reduce the state’s sales tax from 6 percent to 5.75 percent, a change he says would help boost the state economy.

The tax cut would be the first rollback in the sales tax in more than a decade in Maryland, which has the highest sales tax in the region. Sales tax is 5.3 percent in Virginia and 5.75 percent in the District, where it will increase to 6 percent in October.

Jealous, who is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in November, is also pushing to create a “small-business bill of rights,” which he says would ensure that companies are not treated unfairly by lenders and lawyers; increase public investment in start-up companies; and create an executive-branch office aimed at attracting and retaining tech companies.

“Our economy is stuck,” said Jealous, a former NAACP president who spent the past five years as a venture capitalist with the socially conscious Kapor Capital. “We’ve got to do something bold if we are going to get our economy going again.”

Hogan defeated Lt. Gov. Anthony G. Brown in 2014 by promising to roll back tax increases enacted under Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley, who raised the state sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent in 2007.

The governor has cut taxes on retirement income for veterans and law enforcement officers and recently renewed a call to exempt retirement income from Maryland taxes for all retirees in the state.

Hogan has tried to define Jealous — whose agenda includes a $15 minimum wage and a single-payer health-care system — as an out-of-control, tax-and-spend Democrat.

Jealous is trailing Hogan in fundraising and polls with eight weeks before Election Day.

Lowering the sales tax by a quarter point is projected to cost the state as much as $193 million a year, which Jealous said could be recouped by collecting taxes from out-of-state online retailers, such as Walmart, and by closing a tax loophole used by hedge fund managers to avoid paying taxes on investment income.

“We need a tax system in Maryland that is fair,” Jealous said. “It’s not fair that hedge fund managers pay a lower tax rate than their secretaries. It’s not fair that Walmart doesn’t pay its fair share of state taxes, and every small business in the state has to pay.”

Del. John W.E. Cluster Jr. (R-Baltimore County) this year proposed legislation to reduce the sales tax to 5 percent, which would have cost $701.8 million in 2019, according to state legislative analysts. The measure died in committee.