Longtime Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) endorsed Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous Thursday — but did not refer to the candidate by his full name. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous received the backing of top Democrats in the General Assembly on Thursday, but the endorsement from Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) appeared to be lukewarm at best.

“What this is about is identifying the person to lead our state, guide our state and to make Maryland No. 1 again in terms of education,” Miller said during a short speech that largely focused on education and mentioned the Democratic nominee only once — and only by his last name.

“The speaker, myself, these dozen senators, and other people have come together are here to say education, Jealous in November, we can make it happen,” Miller said.

Miller, who has previously raised concerns about Jealous’s candidacy and the cost of some of his policy proposals, largely kept his distance, standing more than five people away from Jealous before moving to the podium to make remarks, and quickly leaving the event when the Democratic nominee took questions from reporters. An aide said Miller had to get back to his law practice and noted that the news conference started late.

House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) touted Jealous, a former NAACP president, by saying he will improve education in Maryland and has a “better vision” than Republican Gov. Larry Hogan on issues such as transportation and the environment. Busch accused the Republican Governors Association, which has been running several negative ads on Hogan’s behalf, of “demonizing” the Democratic nominee.

“When we debate the issues, we are going to find that Mr. Jealous is right on all those issues for the vast majority of Marylanders,” Busch told the crowd, which included teachers, several current and incoming members of the legislature, and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks (D), who is the Democratic nominee for county executive.

Other lawmakers said they looked forward to working with Jealous on lowering crime and addressing the inequities in the criminal justice system. The civil rights leader has struggled to win support from some top Maryland Democrats; Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett has said he is worried about the impact of Jealous’s proposals on the affluent county, and Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), a close Hogan ally, says he will not endorse in the race.

Hogan, meanwhile, picked up the endorsement of the 21,000-member Maryland Fraternal Order of Police on Thursday. Four years ago, the organization, which usually backs Republicans, endorsed Democratic nominee Anthony G. Brown for governor.

Hogan’s campaign also cast skepticism on Miller and Busch’s endorsements of Jealous, pointing out they came two months after the primary ended.

Erin Cox contributed to this report.