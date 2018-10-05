Angela Alsobrooks, right, candidate for Prince George’s County executive, talks with a voter in Upper Marlboro, Md., before the Maryland primary election in June. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/for The Washington Post)

The annual dinner hosted by the Democratic Central Committee in Prince George’s County was supposed to be a chance for top Democrats to rally ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

But the Ploughman and Fisherman Unity Dinner on Thursday night was more a celebration of what happened June 24, when Angela Alsobrooks won the Democratic primary to become the first black woman to lead the majority-African American jurisdiction.

The event marked the changing of the guard in the state’s second-largest county as Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III wiped a tear from his eye before addressing the audience of Democratic loyalists. Baker, who ran an unsuccessful bid for governor, was given a plaque and thanked for “restoring the integrity and raising the profile of the county.”

The crowd cheered as Alsobrooks made her way to the stage, and they applauded her nearly a dozen times during her 15-minute speech about the values of the Democratic Party.

“We are a part of the Democratic Party not because of our race, not because of our gender or religion,” Alsobrooks said. “We are Democrats because of what we believe. We believe in the rights of workers, . . . health care for all. We believe in truth and justice. . . . We believe our country succeeds when everyone feels they have a fair shot.”

Alsobrooks made no mention of any individual campaign or candidate.

That was left for some of the candidates in the crowd who had remarks, including Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, U.S. House Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer and Susan Turnbull, the Democratic lieutenant governor nominee. Ben Jealous missed the dinner to attend a fundraiser.

“We need you to take us over the top,” Turnbull said. “We need a united party moving ahead.”

Alsobrooks urged the several hundred party faithful in attendance to “remember who you are.” She said the party may have its disagreements, but it didn’t matter if you were a Bernie Democrat or a Hillary Democrat — it was time to come together.

“This is our time to stand up as Democrats: The cause is clear,” she said as the audience jumped to its feet. “Let’s get moving.”

When Alsobrooks finished, Yvette Lewis, former chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, returned to the podium and said what many had whispered across the room: “Angela Alsobrooks. She is the future.”