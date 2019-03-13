The Maryland State House is seen reflected in a window in Annapolis, Md.. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Maryland appears poised to join the growing number of states that issue gender-neutral driver’s licenses, under legislation that won final passage in the General Assembly on Wednesday despite sharp criticism from some Republican lawmakers.

The bill, which was backed by the LGBT community, lets applicants select “X” as their gender, rather than “M” for male or “F” for female. Washington D.C. in 2017 became the first jurisdiction in the nation to begin issuing gender-neutral licenses. Since then, six states and New York City have followed suit.

“There are a number of people in our society and in Maryland who do not fit neatly into either gender,” said Del. Sara Love (D-Montgomery), who co-sponsored the bill. “This is a recognition and a showing of respect of that.”

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has not taken a position on whether he will sign the bill, which passed both chambers of the Democratic-majority legislature by veto-proof majorities. Some GOP lawmakers angered LGBT advocates by object ing to the legislation, arguing the state was trying to invent a new gender.

The House approved the bill 89-49, largely along party lines. The Senate passed it 32-14 last month.

Del. Haven Shoemaker (R-Carroll) said on the floor of the House of Delegates Wednesday morning that the bill goes against religion and science.

“I checked my copy of the good book and I saw where God created man, and God created a woman,” Shoemaker said. “I didn’t find anywhere where he created an X.”

Roughly a third of transgender people across the country identify as “non-binary,” according to a 2015 survey by the National Center for Transgender Equality, which supports the effort for to create the gender-neutral driver’s licenses.

A March 5 poll by Gonzales Research and Media Services found that 51 percent of Maryland residents do not favor giving drivers the option to identify as “unspecified” on their licenses, while 37 percent supported it and 12 percent did not answer the question.

Also on Wednesday, the House of Delegates voted 95-45 to reverse the Hogan’s executive order that public school start after Labor Day and end by June 15. The legislation, which passed in a different form in the Senate, returns control of the school calendar to local education boards.

Hogan’s 2016 order to extend summer break until Labor Day has been generally well received by most residents, polls show, but heavily criticized by educators as a power grab that keeps local education officials from arranging the schedule they believe would work best.

State lawmakers, anticipating the governor’s supporters would petition the law to the 2020 ballot, took the unusual step of dictating how the bill would be described to voters if it was put to a public vote.

House Minority Leader Nicholaus Kipke (R-Anne Arundel), who opposed the bill, called that move “rigged.” He said many Democratic lawmakers supported legislation to start school after Labor Day in the past, but voiced opposition after Hogan signed the executive order.

“What has changed?,” he asked. “Why is this necessary?”

Kipke said the goal of the executive order is to give children the chance to “let summer be summer.”

Del. Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery) said for many poor children “letting summer be summer is a longer summer slide and less access to food.” She said many parents have complained of higher child care costs and an inability to find summer camps.

The House also gave preliminary approval to the state’s $46.7 billion budget, trimming some of Hogan’s signature programs but largely advancing what he proposed.

The spending plan — which will be up for final approval in the House this week before moving to the Senate — has no tax or fee increases for residents. The House added $325 million for public school education and a raise for state workers who did not negotiate one with the administration, but reduced money for some of Hogan’s tax credits and programs to boost charter and private schools.

In the Senate, lawmakers advanced bills that would legalize cannabis-infused edibles like brownies for medical marijuana patients and prohibit minors from using tanning salons. The chamber also preliminarily approved a bill to allow an “enhanced penalty” when a person kills a woman knowing she is pregnant.

Under current law, young people can only use tanning salons if they have signed permission from their parents. Sen. Pamela Biedle (D-Anne Arundel) said lawmakers were told that some young people were forging the forms.

Sen. Justin Ready (R-Carroll) said he thought the bill went “a step too far,” arguing that parents should bear the responsibility of deciding whether their teenager goes to a tanning salon.

Biedle said the legislation, which has stalled in previous years, is an attempt to “protect our children when their skin is most vulnerable.”

The “enhanced penalty” bill was introduced after the high-profile 2017 murder of Laura Wallen, a Howard County teacher killed by her boyfriend when she was 14 weeks pregnant. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee amended the bill to remove some charged language, including “homicide” and “fetus.

