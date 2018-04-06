Prince George’s County will continue to fund the problem-plagued nonprofit that runs the county’s sole domestic violence shelter, despite calls from women who have lived in the shelter and advocates to end the exclusive relationship.

By law, marriage license fees collected by the county must be directed to Family Crisis Center, which runs the shelter that has been the subject of repeated complaints from women who say they lived with substandard services and decrepit conditions. Following media reports about the women’s complaints, County Executive Rushern Baker III submitted a bill to the Maryland General Assembly that would allow the county’s marriage license fees — which last year totaled $385,000 — to be directed to entities other than the Family Crisis Center.

But Baker withdrew the bill this week because of a lack of support, meaning the dedicated funding stream provided to the group will continue.

“This is not surprising,” said Tim Buffaloe, chaplain of the New Life Advocacy Council, which helped a group of shelter residents air their complaints in 2015. “The community deserves better than this.”

Baker spokesman Barry Hudson said there seems to be agreement among lawmakers that there should be “more flexibility in how the marriage license funds are used,” but he said there wasn’t agreement among lawmakers to push the bill forward.

“The council and some members of the delegation raised concerns about the best way to implement the changes,” Hudson said in a statement. “With less than a week left in the legislative session, and in deference to the concerns raised, we decided to withdraw the legislation in order to reach broader consensus.”

Following the complaints made by Buffaloe’s group about Safe Passage shelter, the county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability recommended that the marriage fees no longer be solely direct to Family Crisis Center. But the county took no action then, and Buffaloe said he thinks county leaders will continue “to make excuses” for the nonprofit because of their close relationship with its leaders, a connection that stretches back nearly four decades.

“The obvious question is why they would want to continue funding for a group they know is not doing good work,” Buffaloe said. “They try to make excuses to hide the fact that there is obvious collusion.”

The center receives hundreds of thousands of dollars in county and state grants to help fund the shelter and provide other services to abuse victims, according to government records. Its annual operating budget, including the money from the marriage license fees, is $1.3 million. State and county officials say they have little control over Safe Passage because it is privately operated.

Michele Williams, the center’s interim director, said she was “very glad” that bill was withdrawn because the marriage license fees provide a “critical part” of the funding for the shelter.

Williams said nine women and their children are currently staying in the shelter, which has been deep-cleaned and where repairs have been made to the heating system, walls and ceilings, among other things.

“It’s clean, it’s safe, it’s all of those things,” Williams said. “We recognize we have trust to rebuild, but we provide quality services and want to continue to be able to do that.”

Jay, one of nearly two dozen women who contacted news organizations this winter to describe conditions in the shelter — including mice in the sofa cushions, fungus in bathtub drains and spoiled food — said Baker’s decision to withdraw the bill “feels like a slap in the face.”

“There’s no accountability,” said Jay, who only gave her first name to stay hidden from an abusive former partner. She recently moved to an apartment of her own. “It’s like they’re saying ‘continue what you’ve been doing, but with new girls.’”

But Del. Jay Walker (D), chair of the Prince George’s County delegation in the House, says lawmakers “want to do right by the women” but were not all sure whether Baker’s bill, which was introduced in March, offered the “correct formula” to fix the shelter’s problem.

Del. Angela M. Angel (D-Prince George’s), who briefly stayed in the Safe Passage shelter after leaving her violent marriage, said she wanted more information about the shelter’s finances and other potential resources for the women before changing the law.

“I’m not opposed to changing the revenue stream, but when we’re rushing though something this fast, we can make a mistake,” she said.

Angel, who has been an advocate for the women who spoke about the shelter’s conditions, said that if she had believed the bill would help them, she would have been “jumping up and down, pushing this bill to get it done.”