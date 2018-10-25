The Democratic Governors Association has launched its first television ad in Maryland on behalf of gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous, a six-figure buy that highlights the Democrat’s plan to “fully fund” education.

The ad follows months of advertisements from the Republican Governors Association on Gov. Larry Hogan’s behalf. The RGA has spent more than $4 million so far on television spots attacking Jealous as a tax-and-spend Democrat.

The DGA ad is paid for by Democratic Action, an independent expenditure effort. It mentions a $68 million cut Hogan made his first year in office to several school districts and notes Jealous’s endorsement from the state teachers union.

Early voting in Maryland began Thursday. Hogan has a double-digit lead over Jealous in recent polls; the governor also has far more money to spend.