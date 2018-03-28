The Maryland Democratic Party will receive an $85,000 grant from the Democratic National Committee to help with voter turnout in this November’s elections, in which Democrats will try to unseat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

The money is targeted to energize voters who are young, African American or who live in rural areas.

“What we learned in 2017 is that when Democrats establish meaningful relationships with African American voters, recruit great candidates, and make important investments in organizing and community engagement, we can win anywhere,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said.

But DNC investments in Virginia and Alabama last year were much larger: The DNC gave $1.5 million to help elect Ralph Northam as Virginia’s governor and nearly $1 million in Alabama to elect Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate.

The DNC also has been providing state parties with $10,000 a month since October.

Last summer, the Maryland Democratic Party started its field operation for the 2018 election and since then has knocked on more than 100,000 doors. The effort helped Democrats flip Republican mayoral seats in Annapolis and Frederick.

“This investment from the DNC will help us build on last year’s electoral victories in Maryland to win back the Governor’s Mansion and elect Democrats up and down the ballot in November,” state Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Matthews said in a statement. “Taking a page from the successful Virginia elections, we’ve learned that when Democrats show up, we win.”