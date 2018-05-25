Prince George’s County executive candidate Donna F. Edwards was three days late in filing her campaign finance report as of Friday evening, prompting criticism from the campaign of her leading rival.

Joy Russell, a campaign spokeswoman for Prince George’s State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks, said it was “concerning” that Edwards was not “able to do something as basic as file a campaign finance report on time.”

The reports catalogue who has donated to a candidate, how much they have given, how much the candidate has spent on the campaign and how much the candidate has in the bank.

Nina Smith, a spokeswoman for Edwards, said Friday evening that the campaign had “technical issues that prevented a timely submission of our finance report.” She said the elections board is “fully aware of the situation” and working with Edwards’s team to ensure the report gets up as quickly as possible.

A spokeswoman for the elections board could not immediately be reached for comment.

Alsobrooks filed her report before the deadline of midnight Tuesday. It showed that she raised $296,239 from Jan. 11 through May 15 and had $848,325 in the bank. Edwards said Wednesday that she had raised $318,422 during the same reporting period, including a $180,000 loan to herself, and had $211,121 on hand. Smith had told reporters Wednesday that the report would be submitted that night. Candidates who miss the deadline may be penalized $20 per day.

Alsobrooks and Edwards are considered the leading candidates in a nine-way Democratic primary. According to their statements and Alsobrooks’s financial report, they have far outraised the others in the race and have considerably more money available.

The primary is June 26.