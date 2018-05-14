Valerie Ervin, former Montgomery County Council member and former executive director of the Center for Working Families, has to decide whether to run for governor after the death of her running mate. (Handout photo)

Former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards is urging her childhood friend and fellow progressive, Valerie Ervin, to run for Maryland governor in place of Kevin Kamenetz, the former Baltimore County executive who picked Ervin as his running mate and died unexpectedly last week.

Ervin, who was the first black woman elected to the Montgomery County Council, has until Thursday to decide whether to dissolve the campaign, choose a new candidate for governor or run for the position herself.

The winner of the June 26 Democratic primary will challenge popular Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in the fall.

Edwards (D-Md.), who is running for county executive in Prince George’s County, said Ervin should “pick up where [Kamenetz] left off.”

“Kevin Kamenetz chose Valerie because she has the intelligence, heart and integrity to lead this state — he knew that she could step up to be governor should the need occur,” Edwards said in a statement. “There’s no one better to carry on Kevin’s legacy. It’s her time to lead Maryland and I am all in, if she is all in.”

Former congresswoman Donna Edwards issued a statement Monday urging Ervin to run. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Ervin, who was with Edwards on Friday during funeral services for Kamenetz, has not said what she is thinking or where she is leaning.

While Kamenetz had been expected to draw his strongest support from Baltimore County, Ervin’s base is in Montgomery. She is well known statewide among progressive groups.

Kamenetz had more money than the other Democrats seeking the gubernatorial nomination, according to the most recent campaign finance filings. He had bought television advertisements to run in the Baltimore and Washington markets during the last two weeks before the primary.

If she runs, Ervin would join Krishanti Vignarajah, a former policy adviser to first lady Michelle Obama, as the second woman to run in the contest in a state where men dominate statewide office and the congressional delegation.

Ervin would also become one of three African American gubernatorial candidates, joining former NAACP head Ben Jealous and Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III. Maryland has never had a governor who is a person of color.

Baltimore attorney Jim Shea, state Sen. Rich Madaleno (D-Montgomery County) and entrepreneur Alec Ross are also vying for the Democratic Party nomination.

Ervin made a brief run for Congress in Maryland’s 8th District in 2015 but dropped out after struggling to raise money. A former labor organizer who has worked at the Center for Working Families and the Working Families Party, she began her career in elected office on the Montgomery County Board of Education.

Edwards, who has known Ervin since their fathers served together in the military, said Ervin “is ready to lead our state.”