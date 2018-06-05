Prince George’s County executive candidate Donna F. Edwards released her first television advertisement Tuesday, with three weeks to go in the heated Democratic primary.

The 30-second segment, which will air on cable stations, highlights Edwards’ policies and says the former congresswoman will create smaller class sizes and improve teacher pay by cutting bureaucracy. Edwards, who was endorsed by the Prince George’s County teachers union, called months ago for the ouster of schools chief Kevin Maxwell, who is stepping down after the end of the school year.

Her main rival, state’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks, debuted her first television advertisement three weeks ago. She was endorsed Tuesday by Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett (D), who praised her character and experience.

Edwards also released a radio ad last week. The television and radio ad together cost $180,000, her campaign said.

The other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination June 26 — which in heavily Democratic Prince George’s is tantamount to winning the election — are state Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), Obama appointee Paul Monteiro, former lieutenant governor Samuel W. Bogley III, Lewis S. Johnson, Billy Bridges, Michael Kennedy and Tommie Thompson. The primary is June 26.