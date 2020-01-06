As Maryland’s lawmakers return to Annapolis on Wednesday for their annual 90-day legislative session, they will greet new presiding officers for the first time in 17 years. Like their predecessors, they are Democrats. But the new leaders bring a different tone, the prospect for more liberal-leaning policies and an undercurrent of uncertainty.

AD

“I’ve never seen or expected the depth, the breadth and profoundness of all the changes,” said lobbyist Bruce Bereano, who has worked in Annapolis for nearly five decades. “It’s a dramatic new ballgame for everybody — and I mean everybody.”

AD

For the first time in the four centuries the General Assembly has convened, a black lawmaker will gavel in a legislative session. House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) replaces Michael E. Busch, known as “coach,” who died unexpectedly on the final day of the 2019 session and was Maryland’s longest-serving speaker.

And for the first time in a generation, the Maryland Senate will be led by someone other than Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert), who is ailing from cancer and will hand over the gavel Wednesday and become a rank-and-file member of the chamber.

His presumed successor, Sen. Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City), was a toddler when Miller became president 33 years ago.

The changes mean the predictable traditions and power structures that guided the 188 state delegates and senators through the marathon of policymaking are being created anew, reshaping both far-reaching and symbolic corners of Annapolis culture.

AD

AD

Items on the agenda include from banning flavored vape pens, sending hundreds of millions of dollars to historically black colleges and universities, establishing background checks for buying rifles, enacting stronger protections for immigrants, and stemming violent crime in Baltimore.

Activists and left-leaning lawmakers are pushing long-stalled or novel legislation, hoping the leadership will embrace it.

AD

“A new day has dawned,” said Del. Vaughn M. Stewart III (D-Montgomery), a freshman lawmaker introducing a “Social Housing Act” modeled after a program in Vienna. “Any member who thinks we could be acting bolder to solve some of our biggest challenges ... you can’t help but feel a little giddy.”

AD

Ferguson and Jones have vowed to focus on a single, sweeping education reform package endorsed by the Kirwan Commission and designed to end disparities and elevate Maryland schools to become the envy of the world.

They have staked their political capital on passing the program, which carries an eventual $4 billion annual price tag. And they have coupled the overhaul to a separate multibillion-dollar construction plan that would launch every school-related maintenance project in the state within the next five years.

AD

“That’s going to take up a lot of the energy,” Ferguson said recently, surrounded by moving boxes in his old office. “This is a generational moment for public education.”

Debate will center on how to quickly to enact the reforms and — especially — how to pay for them. Both presiding officers have pledged not to raise income, property or sales tax rates this session to cover the costs, and floated the idea of taxing Internet commerce to help generate some of the roughly $325 million needed to finance the first phase of the plan.

AD

Lawmakers will also consider asking voters to legalize sports betting to help pay for the proposals, and they’ll debate whether to restrict sports betting to the state’s existing casinos. Jones said she is compiling a list of underused business tax credits she can eliminate as well.

AD

The Republican caucus, which is outnumbered by a veto-proof Democratic majority in both chambers, intends to harness all its influence to beat back any type of tax hike, which House Minority Leader Nicholaus R. Kipke (R-Anne Arundel) called “a non-starter.”

Second-term Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has launched a public campaign against the boosted education spending, calling it tantamount to a $6,000 tax increase on Maryland families. He’s proposed his own reforms, which lacked detail but emphasized community control of failing schools and is modeled after a program in Massachusetts.

AD

Other elements of his agenda include tougher sentences for violent offenders who commit crimes with guns; stronger penalties for those who intimidate witnesses; and greater transparency of judges’ records on sentencing in violent criminal cases. Hogan’s energy bill proposes that the state use 100 percent clean electricity by 2040.

AD

His past efforts have stalled in the General Assembly.

The governor faces a battle with the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, which wants the state to settle a nearly 14-year-old lawsuit over inequitable funding to four historically black colleges and universities. Last year, Hogan made a “final offer” of $200 million after a coalition, made up of graduates of the historically black institutions, proposed a $577 million settlement.

The legislature will take up whether to override eight Hogan vetoes issued last year, including a bill that would ban employers from asking about a job applicant’s criminal record before an interview and another that would expand a program that offers in-state tuition to some undocumented immigrants.

AD

AD

More than anything, veteran lawmakers from both parties and lobbyists say the next 90 days will be marked by uncertainty. “The theme of the session will be getting to understand the way they [the presiding officers] operate,” Kipke said.

Jones predicted lawmakers would pitch a statewide ban on plastic bags and flavored e-cigarettes, but she didn’t forecast whether they would pass.

Ferguson said lawmakers would attempt to enshrine protections of the federal Affordable Care Act into Maryland’s code. But he stopped short of promising it would happen.

Several liberal Democrats said they were optimistic the traditionally more centrist Senate would shift their way.

AD

Del. Vanessa E. Atterbeary (D-Howard), vice chair of the Judiciary Committee, said criminal justice legislation that was often blocked in Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee might get a better reception now that former chairman Bobby Zirkin has retired. “I’m very excited about the things we might be able to pass,” she said.

AD

Not all left-leaning lawmakers expected a lurch, however.

“We’re still the same state and a legislature with most of the same members,” said Sen. James C. Rosapepe (D-Prince George’s), who has spent 23 years in Annapolis. “I think people expecting big zig and zags will be either reassured or disappointed, depending on their point of view.”