But the state is also operating three in-person sites — in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County — for those who didn’t receive a ballot or prefer to vote in person.

Signs imploring people to keep their distance abounded. As voters entered the room, a volunteer sprayed their hands with hand sanitizer. All volunteers wore masks and face shields. Each station was sprayed with disinfectant after it was used.

AD

About 80 people had voted as of 9 a.m., officials said, which was slower than usual. But it was clear that nothing about the day was usual.

AD

“I’m taking a risk — my wife is mad as anything,” said Chuck Linton, a 72-year-old poll watcher. “I try to protect myself as much as possible.”

Linton, a retired Vietnam veteran, wore gloves and a mask and tried to stay separate from voters and volunteers. But he said he wished the city had set up a way of screening voters before they entered the high school, and maybe a testing site, too.

Such measures would have been especially good, Linton said, given the grim reports showing African Americans are disproportionately affected by the virus.

AD

“This whole neighborhood is African American,” he said. “The most important thing is safety. The election is almost secondary.”

Walking into the high school, where he said he imagines at least one person is positive for coronavirus, feels “like you’re walking into a furnace,” he said.

AD

But Linton decided to come out and work as a poll watcher because he wanted to make sure the election was fair. He said he mailed his ballot in for Republican nominee Kimberly Klacick because he wants to see change and was upset by long-ago sexual harassment allegations against Democratic nominee Kweisi Mfume, who is favored in the heavily Democratic district.

Klacik, a college dropout who set up a nonprofit to help disadvantaged women, drew attention last summer when her social media posts about trash in West Baltimore prompted Trump to call Cummings’s district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

AD

Mfume, a former NAACP president, held the congressional seat before Cummings and entered politics on the strength of his story about growing up poor and, eventually, turning away from life on the streets.

AD

Sedric Smith, 56, said he voted for Mfume because he said he is best qualified for the job.

“He knows the people of Baltimore City and what needs to be done for the city,” said Smith, who works in a warehouse and lives in East Baltimore. He said his priority is making schools better, which he said he hopes would lead to a decrease in crime.

Smith, who wore two face masks, said he never received his mail-in ballot.

“But I wasn’t going to let that stop me from voting,” he said.

Polls close at 8 p.m., and results are expected soon after. The addresses of the three polling places can be found here.

AD

Prudence Johnson, president of United Democratic Women of Maryland, said she received her mail-in ballot but decided to vote in person because of the challenges African Americans have historically faced voting.

AD

“This way I ensure my vote is counted,” said Johnson, 42, who otherwise has not been going outside at all. “Nothing would have stopped me.”

She declined to say whom she voted for, but said, “I am a good Democrat.”

Shanita Love, who works for Baltimore City, said she was impressed by measures taken by volunteers, who she said even sprayed her brand-new gloves when she entered to vast her ballot.

“I’m worried about it,” she said of the coronavirus. “I’m just not going to not let my vote count.”

AD

She said she received her mail-in ballot but lives nearby and decided voting in person would be more simple.