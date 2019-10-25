Mourners began lining up at 5 a.m., the Baltimore Sun reported. By 7 a.m., traffic was backed up a half-mile away from the church, which seats nearly 4,000. A choir sang and clapped as mourners filed into the concert hall-like sanctuary for a viewing.

A pastor read Bible passages through the public address system, and one of the white-gloved ushers recited the words along with him, from memory.

Clips of Cummings speaking in Congress played on huge video screens above the open casket, which was surrounded by massive sprays of flowers. “In 2019, what do we do to make sure we keep our democracy intact?” he said in one video.

The congressman, a longtime civil rights champion who had been in poor health in recent years, died Oct. 17 at age 68. He was honored Wednesday at Morgan State University in Baltimore, a historically black research university where he served on the board of regents.

On Thursday, he became the first African American lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol, a rare honor reserved for the nation’s most distinguished citizens.

Congressional leaders held a memorial ceremony for their former colleague at the Capitol’s ornate Statuary Hall, after which the coffin, was draped in an American flag, was escorted to a spot just outside the House chamber. Thousands of members of the public came to pay their respects.

For more than two hours, the congressman’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, personally greeted the mourners, shaking hands, sharing hugs and engaging in extended conversations.

Rockeymoore Cummings, a former gubernatorial candidate who chairs the Maryland Democratic Party and could run for her late husband’s seat, greeted the last mourner at 7:39 p.m.

Minutes later, a motorcade escorted Cummings’ body out of Capitol Plaza for the final time.

