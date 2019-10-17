According to state law, the earliest that a primary election could legally be held is 65 days after the proclamation. A general election must be held at least 65 days after the primary.

Whoever fills the seat would have to decide whether to run for a full two-year term in 2020, which would mean competing in the April 28 primary and the November general election.

“You’re going to have a person that will fill the seat, and then a another primary election,” said Jared DeMarinis, director of the state election board’s division of candidacy and campaign finance. “So people will be running for both.”

Hogan spokesman Mike Ricci said there were no details yet on the timing of when Hogan would issue the proclamation to schedule the special election.

The last time that there was a midterm congressional vacancy in Maryland was in 2008. Then-Rep. Albert R. Wynn resigned his seat after a loss in the primary to Donna F. Edwards, who then served the remainder of his term.

Hogan (R) ordered flags flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of Cummings, whom he described as “a fierce advocate for civil rights and for Maryland for more than three decades.”

“Congressman Cummings leaves behind an incredible legacy of fighting for Baltimore City and working to improve people’s lives,” Hogan said in a statement. “He was a passionate and dedicated public servant whose countless contributions made our state and our country better.”

