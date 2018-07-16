The Montgomery County Board of Elections on Monday certified Marc Elrich as the winner of the Democratic primary race for county executive. Businessman David Blair, who lost by 79 votes, said he will “likely” ask for a recount.

Blair, who self-funded his campaign, would have to pay for a recount and had three days to make the request. A countywide recount is estimated to cost between roughly $146,000 and $190,000, depending on how the ballots are counted.

Elrich and Blair had been locked in a close race for the Democratic nomination for the liberal county’s top elected post since the June 26 primary, with a separation of hundreds of votes dwindling down to dozens. Elrich, a 12-year council member, garnered the support of unions and progressive groups, while Blair, a newcomer to politics, campaigned on a pro-business platform.

Each man received roughly 29 percent of the vote — Elrich got 37,529 votes to Blair’s 37,450, according to the certified election results.

A close race between Samir Paul and Sara Love for the Democratic nomination for the third District 16 legislative seat also will probably come down to a recount. Love had led Paul by nine votes, but that changed to eight on Monday.

An attorney for Paul said the candidate would probably request a recount once the state certifies those election results Thursday.



Democrat Nancy Floreen. (Courtesy of Nancy Floreen)

Recounting ballots in the 34 precincts that make up District 16 would cost an estimated $19,000 to $25,000; the cost would be borne by the county, since the margin between the two candidates is so slim.

Also on Monday, Board of Elections attorney Kevin Karpinski said the county has accepted a declaration of intent from council member Nancy Floreen, a Democrat, who earlier this month filed paperwork to run for county executive as an independent.

While some had questioned whether she could file while still being registered with a political party, Karpinski said he saw nothing in the law that prohibited her from doing so.

Floreen now must collect at least 7,244 signatures by Aug. 6 to appear on the ballot in the November general election. She said she had been waiting to collect signatures until she was sure her declaration of intent was accepted.