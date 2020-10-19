The bill passed the county council 7-2 earlier this month, with Council vice president Tom Hucker (D-District 5) and council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) voting against it.

AD

Lawmakers are scheduled to consider the proposal again next Tuesday and will need at least six votes to override the veto. Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large), a frequent critic of Elrich and one of the co-sponsors of the bill, said he expects the lawmakers who supported the proposal to “stick with it all the way through.”

AD

“High-rise development on top of the Metro is the very essence of smart growth,” Riemer said. “It’s disappointing that the County Executive’s first veto would be used on [this].”

Like the rest of the Washington region, Montgomery faces a dire shortage of affordable housing. Regional experts said last year that the county of 1 million needs to build at least 320,000 new housing units between 2020 and 2030, which is 75,000 more than are currently forecast to be built.

This bill, Riemer said, will encourage private developers to build housing on top of transit stations by exempting them from having to pay property taxes for 15 years. In return, the developer must ensure that their building is at least 50 percent rental housing and that a quarter of the moderately priced dwelling units required by the county are affordable to households that earn less than 50 percent of the county’s area median income.

AD

AD

Council staff estimate that the proposal could help create up to 8,500 new affordable units at Metro properties.

But Elrich, who was elected in 2018 over opposition from developers and the business community, said the bill “would make no difference at all” in increasing the suburb’s supply of affordable housing, arguing that a vast majority of the units created would be market price. He said in an interview that he thinks housing built over Metro stations would be expensive and “the idea of subsidizing high-end housing is absurd.”

Elrich maintained that the tax abatement would deprive the county of up to $400 million in potential revenue at a time when it is facing up to $600 million in projected shortfalls due to pandemic shutdowns. Lawmakers countered that it is disingenuous to claim the county would lose revenue by offering the tax break, since there are not currently any properties to be taxed at these locations.

Private developers have not built projects above Metro stations for decades and likely will not without a targeted incentive, Riemer said. Projects built at these locations would still have to pay impact taxes until the proposal, he added, and could attract new residents who contribute income taxes to the county.

AD

AD

“If these are developments that were going to happen anyway, there’s no need for this incentive,” Riemer added. “But it’s not.”

The tax abatement had been endorsed by county planning board chair Casey Anderson, the Sierra Club environmental group and the pro-transit groups Action Committee for Transit and the Coalition for Smarter Growth.

“This will incentivize new development ​now, at a time when the county needs economic development, jobs, and housing,” Jane Lyonsof the Coalition for Smarter Growth said in a statement Friday.

Lyons added in an interview that she was disappointed in Elrich’s veto. While the proposal will not be a “silver bullet” to the county’s housing woes, she added, it is a step in the right direction.

AD