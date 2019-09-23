Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Monday that he will nominate Acting Police Chief Marcus Jones to serve as the police chief for Maryland’s largest jurisdiction — the third person nominated for the position in the last three months.

“This is a critical nomination that I take very seriously,” said Elrich, who became county executive in December. “For the last five months, we have conducted the most open and inclusive police chief search in the County’s history ... I felt that it was important to look outside the department for new leadership. However, Marcus and I have discussed my expectations and I am confident that he shares my vision and will carry out the changes I want to see.”

Jones, who has been with the Montgomery County Police Department for 34 years, has served as the acting police chief since June.

Former Portsmouth, Va., police chief Tonya Chapman pulled her name from consideration in June. Elrich’s next choice, Darryl McSwain, of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, withdrew his name on Monday, because taking the job would have meant giving up some of the retirement benefits he was getting from his earlier time working for the county.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

