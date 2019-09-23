Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said Monday that he will nominate Acting Police Chief Marcus Jones to serve as the police chief for Maryland’s largest jurisdiction — the third person nominated for the position in the last three months.

“This is a critical nomination that I take very seriously,” said Elrich, who became county executive in December. “For the last five months, we have conducted the most open and inclusive police chief search in the County’s history ... I felt that it was important to look outside the department for new leadership. However, Marcus and I have discussed my expectations and I am confident that he shares my vision and will carry out the changes I want to see.”