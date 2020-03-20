Dennah has been fired, said Gina Ford, a spokeswoman for Alsobrooks. Ford said the office learned about the incident this afternoon.
“While we are shocked and saddened to learn about this alleged incident, that could have easily resulted in the loss of life, we remain confident that it will be fairly and justly resolved in the criminal justice system,” Ford said in a statement.
The incident occurred when Dennah met friends he played high school football with at a park, police said in charging documents. The man who was allegedly assaulted went to confront Dennah about him “being very aggressive with people in the recent past,” charging documents said. The incident escalated and Dennah attempted to shoot the victim, who was not struck but injured in a physical altercation that followed, charging documents said.
Dennah, of Bowie, worked in the county executive’s office since Alsobrooks took office in December 2018.
Dennah, 26, is also charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a loaded handgun.
Dennah could not be reached for comment, and court records did not list an attorney for him.