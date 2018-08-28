Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder is backing Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous in his bid to unseat Gov. Larry Hogan.

Holder, the first African American to lead the Department of Justice, joins a long list of high-profile Democrats supporting Jealous, who lags the popular Republican incumbent in fundraising and in the polls.

“At a time when equality and justice are at risk in our country, we need a courageous civil rights leader as governor who will protect Maryland from the worst of Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda,” Holder, who served in the administration of President Barack Obama, said in a statement. “Ben Jealous’ vision on criminal justice reform, fully funding education, and building an inclusive economy will make Maryland a safer and more just place to live.”

During a competitive six-way primary, Jealous, a former NAACP president, was endorsed by U.S. Sens. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). After he won the nomination, he landed an endorsement from former vice president Joe Biden.

He has been slow to secure the backing of some Maryland Democratic leaders, however. And while Jealous has broad support from labor and progressive groups, Hogan has also won some union endorsements.