Maryland lawmakers heard several hours of closed-door testimony Wednesday in the General Assembly’s first major sexual harassment case since the #MeToo movement began.

At least five women have said they were interviewed by an independent investigator this spring about an alleged pattern of misconduct by Del. Curtis S. Anderson (D-Baltimore City), a veteran legislator and chair of the Baltimore City delegation.

Anderson, who attended the hearing in Annapolis, has denied wrongdoing.

State lawmakers hired the investigator under new rules passed this year for handling complaints of sexual harassment against members of the Maryland General Assembly — the first major overhaul of anti-harassment procedures in a decade. Before then, the legislature did not track complaints against lawmakers and they were handled in a system that gave discretion to General Assembly leadership.

Wednesday’s six-hour session of the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics marks one of the final steps in a confidential process that began when the most serious of allegations against Anderson was brought to House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) in January.

Busch referred it to the ethics panel, which hired an outside investigator and began interviewing women in April. The Baltimore Sun first reported the ethics probe.

The allegations against Anderson range from an alleged sexual assault of a General Assembly employee 14 years ago to more recent unwanted comments and a kiss of a current colleague.

The woman who accused Anderson of sexual assault filed a Baltimore police report in December about the 2004 incident, alleging in the report that the delegate locked her in an office and performed oral sex on her against her will. She has said that she did not pursue criminal charges at the time and that, under pressure, dismissed the ethics investigation launched back then.

Ethics committee co-chairs Del. Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Sen. James E. “Ed” DeGrange Sr. (D-Anne Arundel) declined to comment on Wednesday’s proceedings, citing confidentiality laws. Jones said that the committee “finished our work today.”

Public reaction to the allegations have taken on a racial dimension and provoked a response from leaders of the Maryland Democratic Party.

After a women’s group from Baltimore and others protested, Maryland Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Matthews wrote in a July 27 letter to party leaders that the organization would not be supporting Anderson’s campaign.

“As you may know, the Maryland Democratic Party runs the statewide Democratic coordinated campaign, and we have no plans to campaign with or for Delegate Curt Anderson in 2018,” the letter said.

The party also formed a “working group” to determine how to handle public officials under investigation for sexual harassment.

Two longtime colleagues of Anderson from Baltimore — Sen. Joan Carter Conway and Del. Cheryl D. Glenn, both Democrats — were escorted into the hearing room by ethics staff on Wednesday.

Conway said before she testified that she had no firsthand knowledge of any of the allegations and believed she had been summoned as a character witness for Anderson. Glenn left the hearing through a side door. She declined to comment.

Glenn has pushed back against efforts from some Baltimore Democrats seeking to expedite the ethics investigation so that Anderson could be replaced on the ballot if he is found to have acted improperly.

Last week, Glenn told the Baltimore City State Democratic Central Committee that the rush to judgment on Anderson recalls the case of Emmett Till, the teenager lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after he was accused of offending a white woman. Glenn, who said she was speaking on behalf of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, noted that two of the women who spoke with ethics investigators are white.

“I’m not standing up here to defend Curt Anderson. I’m standing up here to defend a process,” Glenn said during the Aug. 15 meeting. “If he is found guilty, he will have to resign . . . If he is found innocent, then he will have to fight to get his reputation back.”

Staff Writer Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.