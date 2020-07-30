Over 16 years in office, he won loyal fans and crafted a series of plans — including for a $100 million municipal center — intended to improve life in the city of 4,700, where basketball legend Kevin Durant grew up.

But long before the complaint this month, by a former programming staff member who said he was fired after he rebuffed Grant’s advances, the mayor proved a controversial figure, often clashing with the council and city government workers.

In what came to be a defining moment of his tenure, the council ordered Grant to leave his city hall office in 2014 because he had been yelling at employees. So the mayor pitched a beige tent in front of the municipal building where he held meetings and began calling himself “the mobile mayor.”

Two years later, he recruited a slate of candidates to run against the council members he considered unsupportive; all but one of his preferred candidates won in that election, which attracted just 359 voters.

It is again election season in Seat Pleasant — and Grant has a competitive challenger. Gigi Riley, another former city worker, said she wants to oust Grant on Sept. 14 partly because of the hostile environment she says he created, frequently shouting, cursing and demeaning staff members.

Grant, whose annual salary for the part-time position is $9,100, declined to be interviewed for this article, writing in an email that he would not “respond to rumors especially 48 days before an election.”

He was suspended by the council on July 20. Police Chief Devan Martin is acting as chief operating officer of the city.

The council, still filled with those Grant considered allies in 2016, received a complaint July 16 from JoVon Pender, a former program and events coordinator. Pender alleged that Grant kissed him without his permission and told Pender that he would be fired because he refused his advances.

Pender did not respond to requests for comment. Pamela L. Ashby, his attorney, said in a statement that they “intend to pursue these claims through the appropriate channels. . . . We believe there are other employees who have been subjected to or have firsthand knowledge about this or similar misconduct.”

A statement on the city’s website from clerk Dashaun Lanham said Grant voluntarily suspended his position July 19. The next day, the council unanimously approved a formal suspension pending an independent investigation.

“Our number one priority is to ensure an independent and transparent investigation is completed,” Council President Reveral L. Yeargin said in a statement. “This is extremely sensitive; therefore, I want to remind each stakeholder to respect due process and the rights of all involved parties.”

Neither Yeargin nor the other council members responded to requests for additional comment.

Six current and former employees who worked with Grant in recent years told The Washington Post that the mayor frequently acted in an abusive manner, ousted those who disagreed with him, or set unrealistic expectations that led them to resign.

Grant in 2014 justified complaints from staff members by saying he had high expectations.

“I don’t have a quick temper just for the sake of having a quick temper,” he said then.

Pender alleged to the council that Grant sometimes yelled at the top of his lungs and threatened employees with physical harm, according to a copy of the complaint shared with The Post.

Riley, who worked for the city for two years, said she saw similar behavior from Grant.

“He would say, ‘You don’t have the capacity to understand,’ ” she said in an interview. “It was horrible. He made me feel like a complete idiot a lot of the time.”

Riley said she was fired last year after announcing she planned to challenge Grant. Her mayoral bid is supported by Seat Pleasant business owners who have clashed with Grant in recent years. Among those supporters is Steven Franco, who sued Grant in 2018 for raising taxes eightfold on the discount market, in what Franco thinks was an attempt to push himself and other business owners who are not Black out of the city.

“He had his chance,” Franco said of Grant. “If he couldn’t make the changes he wanted to in 16 years, that’s his fault. There’s revitalization happening everywhere else, and it’s long overdue here.”

Other current and former city employees, three of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation from Grant or his supporters, echoed Pender and Riley’s allegations.

Former public works director Dominique Brown said Grant at one point asked him to “hide” $10,000 in his department’s budget so that Grant could use it for international trips related to the “smart cities” initiative, including to Australia ,China and Kenya.

Brown refused, after which he said Grant repeatedly chastised him without cause.

“It’s his way or the highway,” said Brown, who left his job in 2019.

Brian Bailey, a former employee who said he was rapidly promoted to acting director of economic development, also clashed with Grant about city finances, with Grant opposing cost-saving measures that Bailey proposed.

Bailey said the final straw for him was hearing Grant tell one of his bosses that Bailey was not as good at his job as he thought he was and that the mayor knew “some white boys that would run circles around me.”