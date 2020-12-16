He stepped down as chief of staff in August, once the severance package from his prior position — totaling more than $230,000 — became public.

McGrath had received a subpoena from the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight after previously declining to appear before the body. His attorney, Bruce Marcus, said in September that his client was “willing and available to address appropriate questions and to the extent possible present a full accounting of relevant events.”

But that didn’t happen Wednesday as Ward Coe, a lawyer hired by the General Assembly, walked McGrath through evidence surrounding the decision by the Maryland Environmental Service board to award him the severance, as well as expenses McGrath claimed for meals and trips across the country and around the world.

The Maryland Environmental Service helps local governments finance waste facilities and other infrastructure projects. Its revenue comes overwhelmingly from state and local tax dollars.

It was created as an independent agency in 1970, and today both operates facilities and helps finance them, effectively bundling debt for infrastructure projects and straddling the line between the public and private sectors.

Coe presented phone records showing a 29-minute conversation in May between McGrath and the MES board’s human relations committee chairman, Joseph Snee. Coe asked McGrath to confirm details about the call, including that he requested a severance equal to a year’s pay as he was departing the agency to become Hogan’s chief of staff.

The lawyer suggested that Snee replied he would have to discuss the request with the human resources committee and the rest of the board. McGrath declined to answer questions about the call.

In a May text message exchange presented during the hearing, Beth Wojton, then a top MES staffer, asked McGrath whether the governor was aware of the severance proposal, adding that board members didn’t “want to do anything to make the governor look bad.”

McGrath responded: “It’s anticipated, yes. Not to mention the precedences.” He was apparently referring to severance packages received by previous MES directors.

Coe also presented minutes of a closed meeting of the MES board showing Snee initiated a discussion of McGrath’s severance request and told board members McGrath had assured him the governor was aware of the proposal.

Hogan has strongly denied approving or being aware of McGrath’s severance.

Coe displayed an op-ed by McGrath published in the Baltimore Sun after his resignation, in which he wrote that the severance decision came in mid-May, “when the fiscal circumstances were certainly not the same as today.”

The lawyer then presented evidence showing how clear fiscal strains caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic had become by May.

The lawyer walked McGrath through statements in which he’d referred to himself as MES’s “CEO,” then through evidence indicating the public agency had no chief executive position.

McGrath told The Washington Post in an email in August that it was “customary for departing CEOs” to receive severance payments equal to about a year’s salary.

Board members have told the committee that severance payments have been given to past executives who were dismissed from the agency or retired after a long tenure. But they said they did not recall any other payment given to a staffer who was moving to another government position.

Last week, Matthew Sherring, who had been a close aide to McGrath at MES, invoked his constitutional right not to incriminate himself more than 130 times in declining to answer questions from the committee.

Wednesday, Coe displayed records showing McGrath and Sherring spent $6,100 in recent years on 96 meals together, expensed to the agency.

McGrath told the committee he first met Hogan in the early 1990s as Hogan ran unsuccessfully for Congress, a campaign McGrath volunteered to help. Two decades later, McGrath later supported Hogan in his 2014 run for governor.

Citing his constitutional rights, McGrath declined to answer whether he ever considered Hogan a personal friend.

On Wednesday, shortly before the hearing began, Hogan announced the creation of a State Transparency and Accountability Reform Commission. The commission will review and investigate the operations of at least 14 of Maryland’s quasi-governmental agencies and recommend standards for oversight and accountability, a news release said.

Hogan named former state Sen. Andrew A. Serafini (R-Washington) as its chairman.