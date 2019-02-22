Peter Bang, front, walks into the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Md., on Friday, with his legal team. Bang's lawyer, Gerald W. Kelly, is at left. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Byung Il “Peter” Bang, the former Montgomery County economic development official who admitted to stealing $6.7 million from the county in a years-long scheme, was sentenced Friday to four years in prison.

Bang pleaded guilty on Nov. 16 to two federal charges — one of wire fraud and the other of fraud and false statements — and to state charges of a theft scheme over $100,000 and misconduct in office. Sentencing in the state case is scheduled for next month.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis to sentence Bang to five years on the first federal charge, with an additional three years to run concurrently on the second.

They argued that the three years that Bang’s attorney, Gerald W. Kelly Jr., of Columbia, Md., had requested for his client was too little for a theft of this magnitude.

“These crimes are serious,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. “Mr. Bang’s criminal conduct was not a sudden lapse in judgment; it was the result of calculated planning, premeditation, and execution over many years, abusing his high position in county government to enrich himself to the detriment of his fellow county residents.”

As the chief operating officer of the county’s Department of Economic Development, Bang directed the creation of a fake company — the Chungbuk Incubator Fund LLC — then directed millions in county funds to it, court records show.

He used the money for his personal benefit, prosecutors said, gambling with hundreds of thousands of dollars at casinos across the country.

Kelly, in arguing for a lower sentence, said in a court filing that Bang had been seeking intensive treatment for gambling and had avoided gambling for the past two years. That part of the filing was intended to be redacted, but was viewable online.

Bang was the only one charged in the scheme, which ran from 2010 until 2016, when his department was disbanded and he was moved to the county’s finance department. The theft was discovered after the Internal Revenue Service began investigating Bang’s activity at casinos, after realizing that his lavish spending at high-stakes tables far exceeded his government salary.

Bang was fired from the county in June 2017.

In a victim impact statement submitted to the court earlier this month, Deputy County Attorney John Markovs spoke of the impact of Bang’s crimes on the suburban county of 1.1 million. He urged Xinis to send a message by imposing “the longest sentence possible.”

As part of the plea deal, Bang agreed to pay restitution of $6.7 million to the county and $2.3 million to the IRS, which estimated he owed that amount in taxes on the money he stole.

State prosecutors have said it is believed the money Bang stole is gone, however. County officials say they expect to recover a little over $1 million from Bang in the short term, primarily from his retirement account.

