Byung Il “Peter” Bang, walking ahead of his legal team, faces sentencing in state court on Thursday. Last month, the former Montgomery County official was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a $6.7 million theft scheme. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

A former Montgomery County official who stole more than $6.7 million from the county in a years-long embezzlement scheme is scheduled to be sentenced in state court Thursday.

Byung Il “Peter” Bang pleaded guilty tofederal and state charges in the theft, which occurred while he was chief operating officer of the county’s now-defunct Department of Economic Development.

At his federal sentencing last month in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, Bang was given a total of four years in federal prison on one charge of wire fraud and another charge of fraud and false statements.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl McCally will sentence him on state charges of a theft scheme over $100,000 and misconduct in office. While Bang’s state and federal sentences are scheduled to be served simultaneously, McCally could potentially sentence Bang to more than the four years he got in the federal system.

The state theft scheme charge has a maximum sentence of 20 years. There is no maximum for misconduct in office.

Bang, who oversaw the Department of Economic Development’s budgets and finances, admitted to diverting county funds to a shell company he created in 2010. The theft lasted until 2016, when the county privatized its economic development department and moved Bang to the finance department.

By that point, court records show, Bang had stolen more than $6.7 million from the county — the largest theft of public funds in the suburban Maryland county’s history. Prosecutors said Bang used the money for his own benefit, gambling at casinos around the country.

The scheme was discovered by the Internal Revenue Service, which began looking into large cashier’s checks that Bang brought to the casinos.

As part of his plea deal, Bang agreed to pay the county back the money he stole, even though prosecutors have said the funds appear to be gone. The county expects to receive the contents of Bang’s retirement account — roughly $1 million — plus an additional $137,925 that Bang’s attorney, Gerald W. Kelly, Jr. of Columbia, Md., is holding in escrow.

At his federal sentencing Feb. 22, Bang told U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis that he took “full responsibility” for his crimes.

“I want to express remorse, shame and offer apologies to my former employer and colleagues,” he said at the time.

