On the other side are those council members and residents who say there could not be a worse time to ask residents to pay more in taxes, especially given Prince George’s is already in the highest bracket for income taxes in the state and has the second highest property tax rate.

Until this week, it looked like the charter amendment might have the eight votes it needed to be placed on the ballot, despite virulent opposition from residents during virtual meetings. But then council member Calvin Hawkins (D-At Large), citing the public outcry, announced Friday that he would not vote for it — effectively killing the proposal. After Hawkins’s announcement, council member Sydney Harrison (D-District 9) said he also would vote no.

There still will be a virtual meeting and public hearing on Tuesday, where council members could either vote on the bill or table it. County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who does not have a vote, has already publicly said she opposed it.

The homestead property tax credit is available to Maryland homeowners on their primary residence. Statewide, it caps the amount a homeowner pays in property taxes at 10 percent of the rise in property assessment. Each jurisdiction in Maryland has the ability to set a lower rate for itself, and since 1992, the rate in Prince George’s has been tied to the area consumer price index, with a cap at 5 percent.

Because the CPI has often been below 5 percent, Prince George’s residents who see their property tax assessments increase pay less than in other counties, which have set their caps at 4 or 5 percent.

The charter amendment would ask voters to decide if they want to allow the council to set the rate, up to a cap of 10 percent.

Council members who supported it say they felt a responsibility to raise the tough issue and that they plan to keep discussing changes they think are needed in the tax code.

“I will continue to try to inform the county about tax structure,” said Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6), who sponsored the bill. “Unfortunately, some of my colleagues chose politics over policy. I continue to believe the tax policy is broken.”

In a virtual town hall meeting on Monday, Chair Todd M. Turner (D-District 4), who supported Davis’s bill, acknowledged its unpopularity, saying council members “are not tone deaf.”

“We know we are in a pandemic,” he said. “But we are looking at what kind of Prince George’s County we want.”

During the town hall, hundreds of angry comments filled the chat window from those outraged that such a measure was being considered without more discussion and when so many residents are already hurting financially.

“Why do you all believe NOW, during a pandemic, is the right time to pass on an increase to homeowners?” one resident wrote, expressing a popular sentiment. “What other options were considered other than this tax increase?”

A complicated history

Prince George’s County is one of the wealthiest majority-black jurisdictions in the country, but it is still substantially less wealthy than its neighbors in the region — which means less revenue for county government functions.

Some lawmakers also say Prince George’s has been disadvantaged because of tax caps pushed by mostly white lawmakers starting in the late 197os as the county was transitioning from a white, working-class suburb to a majority black one.

They point to the homestead tax credit and Tax Reform Initiative by Marylanders, which passed in 1978 and was considered one of the strictest tax freezes of all the initiatives nationwide that followed California’s Proposition 13. It led to significant cuts to county services and schools as more black children were entering them.

Fourteen years later, voters narrowly opposed the homestead tax credit cap tied to the CPI and capped at 5 percent, following opposition from many black officials, school board members and corrections officials, who predicted it would be “devastating to education and public safety.” The cap was backed by the county Republican Party, which ran ads supporting it on CNN.

Despite the vote, the council that year passed a law tying the homestead tax credit to inflation, with the 5 percent cap. Voters made it permanent in a referendum in 1994.

Prince George’s first black county executive, Wayne K. Curry, unsuccessfully tried to overturn the 1978 measure in 1996, asking voters to “invest in yourself.” His effort was soundly defeated, and Curry conceded then that “the voters of Prince George’s have spoken … they have called for a smaller, leaner government. And that’s exactly what they will get.”

Officials have never put a change to the homestead tax credit before voters. Davis says the time is now because coronavirus has “shone a bright light on what it is like to be black and brown in Prince George’s,” including the effect of years of underfunding the health department. The county has led the state in infections and has the second highest total number of deaths, following neighboring Montgomery.

“To me, it’s not about raising taxes,” council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large) said in an interview. “But if we want to have to have an honest conversation about systemic racism, then let’s have it.”

'Can't imagine a worse time'

The 2020 homestead property tax credit percentage in Prince George’s is 2 percent. In Montgomery, it is 10 percent. Prince George’s council members who support making the change say the higher rate next door gives that government the flexibility that comes with additional revenue.

A group that the Prince George’s council commissioned to study the causes of the structural deficit found that from 2015 through 2018, the county lost a total of $55.9 million in revenue because of its cap.

But those who oppose the measure, including Alsobrooks, say now is not a good time for it — and it’s also not necessarily the best way of raising revenue. Alsobrooks said in a news conference last week that growing the commercial tax base, not raising money from homeowners, is a better solution.

“I can’t imagine a worse time to consider taking money from families,” Alsobrooks said. “I don’t believe that we pay for goods and services in Prince George’s on the backs of homeowners.”

More than 1,300 residents joined a Zoom town hall on the last day of June, hosted by three council members opposed to the charter amendment — Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1), Jolene Ivey (D-District 5) and Monique Anderson Walker (D-District 8). Those council members say the charter amendment has been rushed, its language unclear and the timing poor.

“Homeowners are already overburdened,” Anderson Walker said during the town hall. “This will push people out of Prince George’s County.”

Dernoga, who worked with activists who opposed the homestead tax credit in the 1990s, said in the town hall that according to state estimates, Prince George’s already is the county with the highest “tax effort” in Maryland for fiscal year 2020, behind only Baltimore City. Tax effort takes into account a county’s wealth — Prince George’s ranks 16th in the local wealth calculation — and measures the extent to which it is actually taxed.