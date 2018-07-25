A federal appeals court has denied a request from Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) to rehear a lawsuit challenging the state’s drug price-gouging statute.

Frosh asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in April to reconsider the case after a three-judge panel of the court ruled that the law violates the commerce clause of the Constitution.

The court rejected the request on Tuesday.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for Frosh, said no decision has been made on whether to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Maryland is the only state to pass a law giving its attorney general the power to take legal action against drug companies that dramatically increase the prices of off-patent or generic drugs. The lawsuit filed by drug manufacturers blocked the statute from taking effect.

Vincent DeMarco, president of Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative, said it is imperative for lawmakers to find ways to make drugs more affordable. DeMarco is calling on the Maryland General Assembly and governor to support legislation to create a drug rate-setting commission that would decide the maximum amount that health plans, pharmacies and state programs could pay for the most expensive brand-name and patented medications.