The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a tribute service from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Jones said.

Maryland local elected officials, community leaders, religious leaders and friends are expected to attend. In between remarks, the university choir will perform songs selected by Cummings’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

The late congressman had a close bond with the university, which gave him an honorary degree in 2006. Morgan State is in his congressional district, Jones said, and he served on the board of regents.

“I want to you to understand that you have something that I don’t have,” Cummings said in the 2019 commencement address. “Your lives are in front of you. And so I beg you to go out and stand up for this democracy that … allowed generation after generation of our people to rise up.”

The Maryland Democrat came from a family of sharecroppers and helped integrate a swimming pool at age 11, while being pelted with rocks and bottles. He went on to become one of the most admired members of Congress.

Cummings was elected to a congressional district that included parts of his beloved hometown of Baltimore in 1996 and was chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Members of the public will also have a chance to pay their respects to Cummings on Thursday when his body will lie in state in National Statuary Hall at the Capitol.

An 11 a.m. “arrival ceremony” will feature remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and Sen. Ben Cardin, both Maryland Democrats.

The Morgan State University Choir will perform and a bipartisan group of leaders from the House and the Senate will participate in a wreath-laying, Pelosi’s office said.

A public viewing will follow from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. via the Capitol Visitor Center.

His funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at New Psalmist Baptist Church, the West Baltimore church where he worshiped for decades.

Cummings is believed to be the first African American to lie in state in the Capitol since the practice began in 1852, according to congressional historians.

The Capitol Rotunda has been used as a place to pay tribute to the nation’s most revered figures. It is slightly unusual for a body to lie in state or honor in Statuary Hall.

The House historian maintains a list of former presidents, lawmakers and military leaders who have lain “in state” or “in honor,” the term for citizens who receive the honor, in the Rotunda.

Two African Americans have lain in honor: civil rights leader Rosa Parks in 2005 and Capitol Police Officer Jacob J. Chestnut Jr., who was killed in 1998 by a gunman who had burst into the Capitol.

