Green Leaf has licenses to grow, sell and process marijuana in Maryland. The company also operates in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia. The company has an application for a vertically integrated license pending in New Jersey and plans to apply for a license in Georgia.

Goldberg said he consulted the state ethics commission before hiring Strand, who led the medical marijuana commission for 21 months. He said he is confident that the company will be operating within the law and that any conflicts of interest have been considered.

“If any issues come up that we haven’t thought of, then we’ll address them,” he added.

He said much of Strand’s initial work will be focused on improving regulations outside of Maryland, especially in states with newer medical marijuana industries.

“All the different states have different regulations and laws — coordinating those efforts is a big task,” Goldberg said. “We’re going to be relying on Joy’s expertise.”

Strand said she resigned from the commission Oct. 1 because of personal reasons. She said she was unaware of the opportunity at Green Leaf, known as “gLeaf,” when she decided to leave.

“I decided to join gLeaf because I’m still interested in building high-quality cannabis programs,” Strand said. “I have an opportunity to influence the creation of high-quality programs across a number of states.”

Before joining the commission, Strand served as the chief executive of health-care systems in Michigan and Maryland.

