Glenn, 68, a former chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, abruptly resigned from the House of Delegates on Wednesday night. She refused to comment on the details of the resignation, expect to say it was due to personal reasons.

Tawanna Gaines, a former delegate from Prince George’s County, is awaiting sentencing on a federal wire fraud charge. In October, Gaines pleaded guilty to using $22,000 in donations between January 2015 and April 2018 to purchase fast food, pay for dental work and hair styles and to purchase a pool cover at her home, Amazon Prime membership and Amazon Fire TV stick.

Three other state lawmakers were sentenced in 2018 for their involvement in bribery schemes.

Former delegates Michael Vaughn and William A. Campos, both from Prince George’s, were sentenced to four and 4½ years in federal prison for participating in a pay-to-play bribery scheme involving liquor licenses. Former state senator Nathaniel T. Oaks, of Baltimore City, was sentenced to 3½ years for a bribery scheme involving a developer.

In 2017, Gary Brown, of Baltimore, was sentenced to probation for illegally bypassing state campaign finance limits while working for then-Baltimore mayoral candidate Catherine E. Pugh. He was charged days before he was scheduled to take the oath of office to fill a House seat that became vacant as a result of Pugh being elected mayor.

Pugh pleaded guilty last month to fraud-and-tax-evasion conspiracies to illegally hide profits from sales of her children’s books to enhance her political and personal fortunes. She faces additional state charges in Anne Arundel County relating to disclosure forms she filed in Annapolis while a state senator.

Glenn, who has served in the General Assembly since 2007, was a tireless advocate to legalize medical marijuana. The Natalie M. LaPrade Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission is named for her late mother, who died of kidney cancer before she could use the drug to alleviate her pain.

As a first-term lawmaker, in 2010, Glenn introduced her first bill on medical marijuana. Four years later, the General Assembly approved a bill to create a state-regulated medical marijuana program.

In 2016, Glenn used her bully pulpit as as chair of the black caucus to push for minorities to have a better shot at winning marijuana growing licenses when the multi-billion dollar industry began operating. The bill failed to receive a vote in the final minutes of the 90-day session. Glenn blamed then-Speaker Michael E. Busch for the vote not being called.

“It’s not important to me what the speaker’s reasons or justifications were,” Glenn said at the time. “What is important is to understand where this leaves the black community: It leaves us outside of the medical cannabis industry, and that is absolutely unacceptable.

Last year, she successfully sponsored a bill to legalize and regulate cannabis-infused edibles like brownies and chocolate.

Glenn was known as an outspoken champion for Baltimore City and for causes pushed by the Legislative Black Caucus. At the time of her resignation, she was the chair of the Baltimore City House delegation. She served as chair of the black caucus from 2016 to 2018.

But her positions would often clash with some of the younger, more liberal-leaning members of the caucus. For example, Glenn sided with lawmakers who pushed to restore Maryland’s bail program after the state’s highest court instructed judges not to set bonds that are too high for poor defendants to pay. During a divisive battle over how to address crime in Baltimore, she backed efforts to impose tougher penalties.

Earlier this year, Glenn chaired a subcommittee of the black caucus that recommended limiting membership to those members who belong to only one ethnic caucus, a move that one member who identifies as black and Latina, described as an attempt to “purify” the caucus membership by excluding people with intersectional identities. The amendment to the caucus’ bylaws was withdrawn following a backlash from members.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

