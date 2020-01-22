The charges had been filed in July and were unsealed in December.

Prosecutors alleged in charging papers that Glenn, a Democrat from Baltimore City, accepted cash payments in exchange for supporting measures to expand licensing for out-of-state marijuana companies, creating a preference for cannabis companies based in Maryland, relaxing the requirements to become an opioid clinic director and helping a businessperson obtain a restaurant liquor license in her legislative district.

She is at least the sixth current or former Maryland lawmaker to face criminal charges related to fraud or bribery in the past two years. Most recently, longtime Maryland delegate Tawanna P. Gaines admitted to using $22,000 in campaign donations to purchase fast food and pay for dental work, hairstyling and other personal expenses.



Glenn was elected to the House of Delegates in 2007. She had served as chair of the Baltimore City delegation and the Legislative Black Caucus.

She was the lead sponsor of the bill that created Maryland’s medical marijuana program and a key advocate for making sure that minority businesses were included in the lucrative industry.

The U.S. attorney’s office accused Glenn of taking a total of $33,750 in bribes in five payments, beginning in early 2018 and continuing into 2019.

In April 2018, the charging document says, Glenn met an unnamed businessperson at an Annapolis restaurant and slid the person a white, letter-sized envelope with her property tax bill enclosed.

In exchange for a payment of $3,000, the document says, she had agreed to vote in favor of legislation that increased the number of medical marijuana growing and processing licenses available to out-of-state firms.

“I need your deposit slip and a check so there is no question who paid it,” the businessperson had told her in March, according to the charging document. “That way everything is kosher.”

