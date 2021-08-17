Annapolis and Anne Arundel County sued the 26 major oil and gas companies in state court in February and April respectively, accusing the companies of “decades of deception” about their impact on climate change that taxpayers are now having to pay for in the form of expensive flood-mitigation projects. They joined jurisdictions including Baltimore and D.C. in going after the fossil-fuel industry in similar lawsuits; Baltimore’s case now rests before the U.S. Supreme Court over a procedural issue, in what could serve as a test of the success of others like Annapolis’s.