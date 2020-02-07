They were among the 24 Democrats and eight Republicans who had registered for Tuesday’s primary to fill the remainder of Cummings’s term, and for the April 28 primary to nominate candidates for a two-year term beginning in January.

Former congressman Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic nomination for the partial term by a wide margin. Republican Kimberly Klacik won the GOP nomination, but faces long odds in the special general election in Maryland’s 7th District, where Democrats outnumber Republicans about 4 to 1. The district is anchored in Baltimore city but stretches into Howard and Baltimore counties.

The special election will be April 28, coinciding with Maryland’s 2020 primary. Unlike the primary on Tuesday, the 2020 primary will include presidential candidates and candidates for Baltimore mayor, city council and other offices. Turnout is expected to be considerably higher.

The second- and third-place Democratic finishers — Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who is the widow of Elijah Cummings, and state Sen. Jill P. Carter — have vowed to mount a vigorous campaign against Mfume, who held the congressional seat for a decade before becoming president of the NAACP in 1997.

Three other candidates dropped out of the race before Tuesday’s election. They are Democrat Brian E. Britcher and Republicans Christopher M. Anderson and Reba A. Hawkins.