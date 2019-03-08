

Former president Bill Clinton, who appeared in Annapolis, Md., Thursday night to fete Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Former president Bill Clinton said he would have walked to Annapolis from New York if he had to — anything to pay tribute to his longtime friend, Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.

“I can’t think of any public servant I know anywhere that has done it as well or as long as this man we honor tonight,” Clinton said Thursday, after surprising Miller (D-Calvert), 76, at an annual dinner for the state Senate’s past and present members. “Mike Miller, we love you.”

We welcome President Bill Clinton with Governor Hogan and Senate President Mike Miller at the Society of Senators Past. pic.twitter.com/C3FRCli4Cv — Pamela Beidle (@PamelaBeidle) March 8, 2019

More than 250 people, including Gov. Larry Hogan (R), U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and U.S. Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), turned out to honor Miller, who is battling Stage 4 prostate cancer that has metastasized to his spine and pelvic area.

The larger-than-life Democratic lawmaker has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments during the annual legislative session. Doctors say the cancer may be containable, but there is no cure.

Also speaking in honor of Mike Miller are; Senator Chris VanHollen, Governor Hogan, and Majority Leader I have Hoyer. Over a hundred State Senators and past Senators. Honored to be one of them. pic.twitter.com/CE2rvO2v2d — Senator Ron Young (@SenRonYoung) March 8, 2019

The relationship between Miller, the country’s longest continuously serving Senate president, and the 42nd U.S. president dates back three decades.

Clinton said Thursday night that he remembered the exact date the two met — August 18, 1987, a day before Clinton’s 41st birthday. At the time, he was serving as Arkansas governor and Miller — who had taken the helm of the Maryland Senate seven months earlier — was attending a national legislative conference in Little Rock.

“I’m talking to him for a couple of minutes, and I want to reach in my back pocket and make sure my billfold is still there,” said Clinton in a 16-minute speech that was part tribute and part roast.



Then-President Bill Clinton talks with then-Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend in Annapolis in 2000, at a signing ceremony for a Maryland bill strengthening gun laws. Seated, from left, are House Speaker Casper R. Taylor Jr., Gov. Parris N. Glendening and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (James A. Parcell/The Washington Post)

Over the years, the senator held numerous fundraisers for Clinton, including one in Miller’s hometown of Clinton, Md. About 10 years after they met, the president said, he came to Annapolis at Miller’s request to talk about education.

Clinton said the two Democrats “just kind of always stayed in touch.”

When “somebody you love is facing a challenge . . . it sort of sobers you up,” Clinton said. “He deserves what you’ve given him in Maryland: lifetime tenure at the university of the more perfect union. That’s what he got, and he got it from the only faculty that matters: the people who voted for him.”

Great photo of me with Pres. @BillClinton and @GovLarryHogan from last night at Society of Senate's Past dinner. I was showing the President a photo of me and him from 1992 when I volunteered to be a driver in his campaign motorcade. I later served as a White House intern. pic.twitter.com/l0bGamypQM — Keiffer Mitchell (@KeifferMitchell) March 8, 2019

Clinton’s appearance was a shock to many in the audience. But not so much to Sen. Craig J. Zucker (D-Montgomery). Zucker said he knew P.J. Hogan, a former Democratic senator from Montgomery County who is president of the Society of Senates Past, was trying to pull off the surprise. He didn’t know it was a go until he saw bomb-sniffing dogs Thursday evening in the Senate garage.

“I think it was very touching and a good tribute, well deserved,” Zucker said. “I think it made his night. It made all of our nights.”

