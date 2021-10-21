“My work with you has been the most rewarding, fulfilling and, I believe, productive experience of my professional life,” Frosh wrote in a letter to his staff announcing his decision.
Frosh said he still has about 15 months in office and plans to “make the most of every single moment.”
A lifelong Marylander from Montgomery County, Frosh served 28 years in the General Assembly before being elected attorney general in 2014. He began his legislative career in the House of Delegates, where he served from 1987 to 1995. He went on to serve in the Senate from 1995 to 2015.
Frosh has built a reputation in Maryland as a thoughtful leader with a high moral compass who has shunned the limelight in his pursuit of justice.
As attorney general, Frosh proposed a bill — the first of its kind in the country — that gives him the power to take legal action against drug companies that dramatically increase the price of off-patent or generic drugs. He also pushed the state’s highest court to weigh in on an overhaul of bail rules and fought back efforts by the bail-bond industry to have the legislature overturn the new court rules.
Earlier this year, he launched an investigation of police custody deaths overseen by the state’s former chief medical examiner, who testified for the defense in former police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in the 2020 killing of George Floyd.
In 2017, Frosh joined D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) in a successful lawsuit against Trump, alleging that the then-president had violated anti-corruption clauses in the Constitution by not severing ties with his businesses.
He was chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee for 12 years and, in that role, helped shepherd the state’s repeal of the death penalty and passage of same-sex marriage legislation through the General Assembly.
After the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school in Newton, Conn., he led an effort to ban assault weapons in Maryland.
Four years ago, as attorney general, he defended that law and persuaded a federal appeals court to uphold the constitutionality of what has been called one of the toughest gun-control laws in the country.