Navigating the civil justice system without legal assistance is “like playing in a high-stakes poker game where you don’t know the rules and you don’t even speak the language,” Frosh said, noting that many residents of the state would struggle to afford legal fees.
He urged every lawyer in the state to take on at least one pro-bono case, or to devote a certain number of hours to providing those services. Representatives from the Maryland Judiciary, the Maryland State Bar Association and the Maryland Access to Justice Commission urged the same, making the call to action one of the first of its kind during the pandemic.
The eviction moratorium is about to end. Rent relief hasn’t arrived. These renters decided to take action.
Almost 40 percent of Maryland lawyers already perform pro-bono services, and have logged over 1 million hours doing so, said Natalie McSherry, the president of the Maryland State Bar Association. But nearly 80 percent of Marylanders with civil court cases before the pandemic were unable to acquire legal representation.
While the Constitution guarantees representation for the poor in criminal cases, the government does not have to provide legal representation in civil disputes.
The need for legal assistance will only increase, especially as the state ends its coronavirus state of emergency on Thursday and with it, many policies aimed to help people survive the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
Several unemployment benefits are set to expire July 3, which is two months before the federal end date; residents have already filed a lawsuit against the decision. And Maryland’s moratorium on evictions related to the pandemic will end Aug. 15.
“We can be the difference between whether a person keeps their home or gets evicted, retains custody of their children or loses it,” said McSherry. “We can be the difference in ensuring this pandemic recovery does not disproportionately harm the most vulnerable among us.”
Some attorneys are reluctant to take on pro-bono cases, McSherry said. They fear the case may be out of their area of expertise or because they fear the case may bloom into a long-term engagement. But advocates said willing lawyers can learn what they need to know through training offered by the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland.
“There are lots of opportunities for attorneys to serve on a very limited basis,” McSherry said. “Between the training that is available and the limited commitment that’s available, we’re hoping everybody will be able to take at least one assignment.”
Maryland residents are generally eligible for pro-bono services if their income does not exceed 50 percent of the median family income in Maryland, which is around $60,000 for a family of four. But some providers have different income requirements.
The Maryland State Bar Association is working to figure out representation for people who do not qualify for free legal services. There are many who make “just a little bit too much money, but they certainly can’t afford to pay regular attorneys’ rates either,” McSherry said.
Some American Rescue Plan funding can be used to fund legal services, and Frosh said he has written to Maryland Gov. Larry R. Hogan (R) asking that he devote some of that funding to those services.
He is in the process of writing to the state’s county governments asking them to do the same.
The eviction moratorium is about to end. Rent relief hasn’t arrived. These renters decided to take action.
Unemployed workers in Maryland file lawsuit against Gov. Hogan’s decision to end federal unemployment benefits