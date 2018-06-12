Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, backed Donna F. Edwards on Tuesday in the race to be Prince George’s next county executive, citing Edwards’s record of service to her community.

“I’m honored to see that she is stepping up to lead the state and Prince George’s County through improving access to health care, community schools and more innovation in our economy,” Abrams, who is vying to be the country’s first black female governor, said in a 30-second video.

Early voting will begin June 14, and the Democratic primary — which in deep-blue Prince George’s is tantamount to winning the election — will be held June 26.

Abrams also has campaigned with Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, who is a longtime friend.

Edwards, a former congresswoman and longtime activist, said in a statement that she was “thrilled” to have the support of Abrams, whose “historic candidacy has inspired millions of women across America, and I am glad to be among them.”

The other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are state’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks; state Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s); Barack Obama appointee Paul Monteiro; former lieutenant governor Samuel W. Bogley III; Lewis S. Johnson; Billy Bridges; Michael E. Kennedy; and Tommie Thompson.