“My experience really separates me from the people who are running on both sides of the aisle,” Gansler said. “The reason I know I can get things done is because I’ve done it before.”
Gansler, who served as the chief prosecutor in his native Montgomery County before becoming attorney general, said he wants to rebuild Maryland’s economy and bridge gaps in public health, housing, criminal justice and jobs that were amplified during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video announcing his campaign that was set to air Tuesday morning, Gansler focuses on providing affordable child care for every Maryland family, committing to 100 percent clean energy, implementing universal prekindergarten, and legalizing and taxing cannabis.
The 2022 campaign will be Gansler’s fourth statewide bid. He was elected the state’s top law enforcement officer in 2006, and reelected in 2010, when he was unopposed in both the primary and the general election.
Gansler cast himself as an outsider committed to changing the status quo in Annapolis in the 2014 governor’s race, when he competed in the Democratic primary against then-Lt. Gov. Anthony G. Brown and then-Del. Heather Mizeur.
Although he was considered an early favorite, Gansler’s campaign foundered over allegations that he ordered state troopers to speed while driving him to routine appointments and over photos of him at a beach week party with graduating high school students, including his son.
Brown won the primary with 51.4 percent of the vote, while Gansler finished with 24.2 percent, only slightly ahead of Mizeur. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) then defeated Brown, a surprising upset in a state where Democrats far outnumber Republicans.
Gansler, who lives in Montgomery, earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. Before becoming state’s attorney in 1999, he worked as a law clerk, a real estate attorney at a title company, and an assistant U.S. attorney.
As attorney general, Gansler conducted environmental audits of the tributaries that feed the Chesapeake Bay to identify polluters. He also pushed legislation to expand the prosecution of gangs and — two years before same-sex marriage became legal in Maryland — wrote an opinion that Maryland should recognize gay nuptials performed in other states and that state agencies should afford same-sex married couples the same rights as heterosexual couples.
Gansler also focused on consumer protection and worked with other attorneys general on issues that included combating the marketing of tobacco products and alcoholic energy drinks to teens.
As Montgomery County state’s attorney, Gansler garnered national attention for two high-profile prosecutions: boxer Mike Tyson’s road-rage attack in Gaithersburg in 1998 and the Washington-area sniper shootings in 2002. He was also known for lashing out at judges when he disagreed with their opinions.
Since leaving government in 2015, Gansler has worked for two law firms. He is a partner in the Washington office of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.
The Democratic race is getting crowded, but Republicans have only one declared candidate: Kelly Schultz, commerce secretary in the Hogan administration.
The other Democrats who have launched campaigns are: Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. education secretary John B. King, former Montgomery County Council candidate Ashwani Jain, and Baltimore-based business owner and economist Mike Rosenbaum.
Potential Democratic contenders include Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks; author and nonprofit leader Wes Moore; former Prince George’s county executive Rushern L. Baker III; Brown, who is now a member of Congress; and former Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez.