He grew up in Harford, a mostly rural county of 255,000 just north of Baltimore County, represented the area as a state senator and delegate, and has held the top county leadership job since 2014.
Glassman, who is term-limited in his current role, has not previously run for statewide office. But he immediately gained the backing of the Maryland Republican Party, which put out a fundraising pitch suggesting Glassman would have cross-party appeal — a crucial attribute in a state where registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by a 2-to-1 margin.
Democrats have dominated the comptroller job for more than a century — the last Republican comptroller took office in 1898. Along with the governor and the state treasurer, the comptroller sits on the powerful three-member Board of Public Works, which oversees state contracts.
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) is vacating the office to run for governor, leaving an open contest for the first time since 2006.
Dirk Haire, chairman of the Maryland Republican Party, sent out a fundraising email immediately after Glassman’s announcement encouraging rank-and-file members to donate to elect both Glassman and Kelly M. Schulz, the state’s commerce secretary, who announced her bid for governor Wednesday.
The party’s primary will take place in June 2022. Haire said in a statement that while the GOP will not endorse in either race before then, “I can’t think of any stronger candidates for governor and comptroller.”
Two Democrats, Del. Brooke E. LIerman (D-Baltimore City) and Bowie Mayor Tim Adams have announced plans to run for comptroller.
Several Democrats have expressed interest in competing against Franchot for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, including author Wes Moore, former Prince George’s executive Rushern L. Baker III, and Baltimore County Executive John “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr.