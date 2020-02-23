Meanwhile, 47 percent of respondents said they support online sports betting and 43 percent oppose it.

Mileah Kromer, the director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher, said the division was similar to that seen in previous polls. She said it is not clear whether respondents are aware that lawmakers are discussing using gambling proceeds to steer more money to public schools.

“They are divided now,” Kromer said. “But my guess is that because public education is important to people, you’d see different numbers if they made that connection.”

For weeks, the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee has been hammering out details of sports betting legislation, including deciding which venues should be eligible to receive a license.

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder began wooing state and local lawmakers last month, offering the possibility of the team staying in Maryland if he is allowed to offer gambling.

State lawmakers are headed toward passing legislation that would allow sports betting. But under current law, voters would have final say, and would have to approve the legislation in a ballot referendum in November for it to take effect.

The General Assembly is also debating whether to ask voters to take themselves out of the process of deciding whether the state expands gambling in the future.

That bill, which requires a constitutional amendment, has passed in the Senate and is awaiting action in the House. Under the measure, the General Assembly would have the authority to decide whether to allow new forms of gambling, without putting that decision on the ballot.

Sen. Nancy J. King (D-Montgomery), the bill sponsor, has said that the legislation is needed to keep Maryland competitive. She said Maryland lags behind neighboring states in advancing sports betting because the issue has to go before voters during election years. The constitutional amendment approved in 2008 that allowed casinos in Maryland included a provision that such expansions required voter approval. Nearly 60 percent of voters were in favor of the referendum.

Revenue from expanded gambling is one option the legislature is considering to help pay for the expensive, once-in-a-generation public school overhaul recommended by the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, also known as the Kirwan Commission.

According to the poll, a large majority of residents said they have read or heard “nothing at all” about the commission or its recommendations, which include an expansion of prekindergarten, higher salaries for teachers and more vocational and job training.

Almost all of the residents said they agreed that public schools should offer more job and vocational training programs and that teachers’ salaries are too low. While a large majority of residents (69 percent) said they don’t think public schools receive enough money from the state, nearly as many (64 percent) also said they don’t think local schools use the money they get effectively.

Fewer than 1 in 3 people said they would support higher taxes if it resulted in additional or better state government services.

“There is a high level of support for education. And then you see where the rub is. Marylanders feel like they are taxed too much,” Kromer said. “When asked about more services and more taxes, you see the plurality saying keep everything the same.”

