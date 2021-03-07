Overall, nearly two-thirds of Marylanders had received at least their first dose of the vaccine or had planned to get a shot as soon as it became available to them, the survey found. That indicates greater willingness than was evident in a Goucher poll in October, when fewer than half the residents surveyed said they would agree to be vaccinated if a vaccine were available at no cost.

“Vaccine hesitancy isn’t as great as people once thought it was going to be,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College. “That mirrors a lot of what we’re seeing nationwide. . . . And I think the more people get [the vaccine], that you’re going to see hesitancy continue to drop.”

The poll of 725 residents, taken between Feb. 23 and Feb. 28, offers a look into how Maryland residents feel about the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s handling of it a year after the first cases were reported in the state. It comes as the Hogan administration struggles with distributing the vaccine statewide and faces mounting criticism over the racial disparities in who is and isn’t getting inoculated.

The pandemic has had an outsized impact on Black people and other people of color. While Black people represent 31 percent of Maryland’s population, they make up just 16 percent of those vaccine recipients whose race was reported. The disparity has grown wider over the past two months, according to a state analysis.

While there is not much racial difference in who wants the vaccine, there is a distinct political difference, according to the poll. Forty-four percent of Republicans said they would either wait to get the vaccine, only get it if it was required or had no plans of getting it, while 28 percent of Democrats felt that way.

Kromer said former president Donald Trump’s initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his decision to not publicize his own vaccination before leaving office probably played a role in the high hesitancy numbers among Republicans.

“I think this strikes to the heart of how politicized this has been, and that is really troubling from a public health perspective,” Kromer said.

Regardless of race or political affiliation, Maryland residents expressed frustration over the state’s vaccine rollout, with 2 in 3 residents saying the state is doing a poor or fair job getting shots into arms.

“I don’t think anyone would be surprised by that. Everyone wants one, and people feel like they can’t get it,” Kromer said.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they approve of how the Hogan administration has handled the pandemic, a drop from his 82 percent approval rating in October.

While a majority of Maryland residents say the speed at which the state has reopened busi­nesses is “about right,” residents are more split over the pace of schools reopening — which Hogan has pushed for over the objections of some schools chiefs and county executives. The poll found that 37 percent of Marylanders think the pace is “about right,” while 31 percent say it is happening “too quickly” and 29 percent say it is occurring “too slowly.”

“There is more of a consensus among businesses moving in the right pace,” Kromer said. “Schools are really a personal issue. . . . It’s really hard to say what is driving those numbers. It’s a real hot-button issue with people upset on both sides.”

Maryland residents are still concerned about contracting the virus, according to the survey, and more than half say the country will not get the coronavirus pandemic under control and return to normal until at least the end of 2021 or later.

Meanwhile, the pandemic, which has killed nearly 8,000 people in Maryland as of Sunday, continues to cause residents to feel consistently frustrated, stressed and angry, the survey found. Forty-five percent of respondents said they felt sad, a spike from 33 percent in October.

