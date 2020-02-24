Most of the rest of the crowded Democratic field — former South Bend., Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) were in the single digits. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) and billionaire Tom Steyer received less than 1 percent, according to the poll, which was conducted Feb. 13 to Feb. 19.

AD

AD

Backing for Sanders’s insurgent campaign has more than doubled since a Goucher poll in September, when he was the favored candidate of 10 percent of likely Maryland Democratic voters.

Biden and Warren, the leaders five months ago, have seen their backing plummet. Biden dropped from 33 percent to 18 percent, and Warren has gone from 21 percent to 6 percent.

Mileah Kromer, director of Goucher’s Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center, said Sanders’s slight lead in Maryland reflects his recent wins in New Hampshire and Nevada. But he also may be benefiting from facing multiple opponents who are somewhat more moderate, and who are each capturing shares of the centrist Democratic vote.

AD

Sanders was trounced by former secretary of state Hillary Clinton in Maryland’s 2016 Democratic presidential primary, losing by a margin of about 2 to 1.

AD

“People are beginning to look at Sanders as a front-runner,” said Kromer, noting that the Goucher poll was taken after Sanders dominated in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. The survey was completed before he won Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, capturing nearly half the vote.

The poll found that 47 percent of likely Democratic voters say it is more important to find a candidate who is likely to defeat President Trump, while 39 percent said finding a candidate who they most identify with on issues was more important.

AD

Nearly all of the candidates were viewed favorably by likely Democratic voters, with Sanders topping the list at 74 percent favorable. Despite Warren’s low support in the poll, 67 percent of the voters held a favorable view of her.

Kromer said Warren appears to have “lost ground” in Maryland in part because she failed to place at the top in Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada. With Maryland’s primary still weeks away, Kromer noted, none of the candidates are campaigning in the state, although Bloomberg is running television ads there.

AD

“We don’t have any of the direct campaign touches in Maryland,” Kromer said. “We have the national race reflecting on our numbers here.”

AD

Trump’s approval numbers have not budged in Maryland, where Democrats outnumber Republicans about 2 to 1. Fewer than 1 in 3 state residents approve of the job he is doing, according to the poll.

Kromer said the president, who captured 33.9 percent of the vote in Maryland in 2016, has not expanded his base in the blue state. But Trump has the approval of about 80 percent of his own party.

Any of the Democratic candidates would win decisively against Trump in a Maryland general-election matchup, the poll found, with Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg all capturing about 60 percent support.