Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan plans to use the first State of the State address of his second term to continue to hammer a theme of bipartisanship, calling his work with the Democratic-controlled legislature an example to the “rest of America that a divided government does not have to be a divisive government.”

The State of the State address comes two weeks after Hogan, who is being courted by the anti-Trump wing of the Republican Party to challenge President Trump, used his inaugural address to criticize the president and to denounce the polarization in Washington.

Excerpts released by the governor’s office in advance of the speech repeat refrains that Hogan has used often in recent weeks, and during his first four years in office.

“We found a way to disagree without being disagreeable,” the excerpts say. “We did our very best to put the people’s priorities ahead of the current national obsessions with partisanship while striving to change Maryland for the better.”

During his first four years, the governor collaborated with the Democratic-majority state Senate and House of Delegates on initiatives including health care and criminal justice reform. He also was partisan at times, insulting Democratic lawmakers and union officials, and in many cases took action unilaterally, without informing or consulting with legislative leaders.

Hogan has not ruled out a possible run for higher office. He has instead said: “We don’t know what’s going to happen over the next year, or two, or six years.”

He has said he wants to use his platform as a two-term Republican governor in a deeply-blue state and the incoming chairman of the National Governors Association to help change the direction of the Republican Party and national politics.

Those who know the governor well and have spoken to him in recent weeks say he is unlikely to launch a White House bid unless the president, whose poll numbers have fallen, is severely weakened, or decides not to seek a second term.

Hogan will also use the speech to outline his priorities for the ongoing General Assembly session, all of which have previously been announced.

They include several proposals to extend tax breaks for retired military, police officers and fire and rescue workers, and incentives for businesses that locate in poor areas or provide family leave. Hogan also wants to lower taxes for all retirees, including exempting 100 percent of retirement income from state taxes.

“These hard-pressed Marylanders deserve a break for a change,” the excepts say, citing Maryland’s recovery from the Great Recession. “Let’s do the right thing and give some of this money back to the people who have worked so hard to help make it happen.”

