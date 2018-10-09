

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, left, and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, right, shake hands before a debate in Owings Mills, Md. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

With less than a month until Election Day, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has built a formidable lead over Democratic challenger Ben Jealous, a new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll finds, with few voters undecided and most preferring the incumbent Republican even on key Jealous policy issues such as health care and education.

In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 2 to 1, likely voters support Hogan by a 20-point margin, 58 percent to 38 percent.

Hogan appears to have assembled a coalition that cuts into the Democratic base, giving him a clear advantage over Jealous in bellwether Baltimore County and running competitively in heavily Democratic Montgomery. Jealous leads Hogan in only one of Maryland’s major geographic blocs — Prince George’s County.

“If [Jealous] hasn’t gotten through just yet, I don’t see how there’s much room at this point” for him to do it in the next month, said Michael Hanmer, research director for the Center for American Politics and Citizenship at the University of Maryland. “The level of support for Hogan, even among registered Democrats, is extremely high.”

Maryland’s gubernatorial contest is an outlier in a midterm election dominated by races between GOP candidates aligned with President Trump and anti-Trump Democrats. Jealous is one of three Democrats competing to be the first African American to govern their states this year. But unlike Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Andrew Gillum in Florida, who face non-incumbent, pro-Trump Republicans, Jealous has run an uphill campaign against a well-liked governor who has repeatedly distanced himself from Trump.



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks with reporters after participating in a Sept. 24 debate. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

The poll suggests that Jealous, a former NAACP president and first-time candidate who has vastly less campaign cash than Hogan, is struggling to introduce himself to Maryland voters.

About a third of voters, 32 percent, still hold no opinion of Jealous, including nearly 3 out of 10 Democrats. Hogan’s advantage has widened by eight percentage points since the previous Post-U. Md. poll, which was taken in early June, before Jealous’s decisive primary victory.

Hogan has slightly higher favorability ratings among Democrats than Jealous — 59 percent view the governor favorably, while 52 percent of Democrats feel that way about Jealous. Thirty-five percent of Democrats and 64 percent of independents support Hogan over Jealous, along with 91 percent of Republicans.

“His message has gotten lost,” said Somia Hickman, a 46-year-old Democrat from Montgomery County who said she backs Hogan partly because she wants to avoid tax increases and partly because she has little information about Jealous — even though she voted for him in the primary.

“I don’t quite know what he stands for, and it’s not clear what he would do. I haven’t gone out of my way to find out, either,” Hickman said. And after watching the divisiveness in national politics, she feels having a Republican governor and Democratic legislature will be good for the state. “If you have only one party in power, you don’t always get the checks and balances that you need.”

While Jealous has campaigned heavily on improving K-12 education and reducing health-care costs, the poll finds that voters trust Hogan to handle those issues more — by double-digit margins.

Mike Schmidt, an African American college student from Prince George’s County, says that he does not know what Hogan plans to do about public schools but believes the Republican will “make the right choices.”

“It’s just that I’m used to Hogan,” said Schmidt, 20, who is not registered with a political party. “I feel he has good moral standards.”

Schmidt also said he doesn’t believe Jealous will do the things he has proposed. “I think he’s just saying what he thinks people want to hear right now to get the votes,” he said.

On two issues central to Hogan’s campaign — Maryland’s economy and taxes — voters trust Hogan by more than a 30-point margin. More than 3 in 4 voters rated the state’s economy positively, compared with fewer than half in February 2013. And 12 percent say their family’s standard of living has been “falling behind” recently, compared with 18 percent of voters who felt that way in February 2015, a month after Hogan took office.

Hogan and his allies have saturated parts of the state with roughly $7.5 million in television ads over the past few months, and the Jealous camp has been slow to respond — only recently going on the airwaves and spending $1.4 million.

The poll finds the GOP media blitz efforts appear to be paying off: 60 percent of voters say they have seen a Hogan ad over the past few months, and almost half say the ad had a positive message. Fewer than half — 44 percent — saw seen a television ad about Jealous, and under a quarter of voters describe the ad as positive.

Jealous has cast himself as a nontraditional candidate and said his strategy is to build an aggressive grass-roots operation to dramatically boost turnout among Democrats who vote only sporadically. He’s running as a progressive, and voters largely view him that way: 56 percent of voters consider him “liberal,” while 16 percent view him as “middle of the road.” Meanwhile, 38 percent of voters view Hogan as “middle of the road,” and 46 percent find him conservative.

The Post-U. Md. poll finds that unfavorable ratings for Jealous have doubled since June, to 32 percent. At the same time, his favorable rating inched up from 33 percent to 36 percent — some 30 points lower than Hogan’s.

Jealous has pushed plans to dramatically boosting school spending, establish state-level universal health coverage, reduce prison populations, legalize marijuana and provide debt-free college at all public Maryland universities.

Some supporters said his vision aligns with Democratic values, and they’re drawn to his biography as the youngest person ever to lead the NAACP.

“I know Governor Hogan has done some good things, and I know that Mr. Jealous doesn’t have a lot of political history, but he’s a Democrat,” said Kathleen Davis, 63, an audiologist from Frederick who said she has always voted for Democratic candidates.

Susan Edwards, a 90-year-old from Prince George’s, said she plans to vote for Jealous because of the “good” he did at the NAACP, even though she does not know much about his plans for the state.

“I think he is an all-around good person,” Edwards said.

The poll finds that about half of voters say the statements “he is honest and trustworthy,” “he really cares about people like me” and “he agrees with you on most policy issues” apply more to Hogan, while roughly one-third say each fits Jealous better.

“I know who Hogan is, I know what he’s done, and I trust him to go on to keep doing what he’s doing,” said David Fontaine, a 67-year-old Democrat and insurance salesman from Carroll County. “Mr. Jealous is unproven, in my opinion. . . . I don’t have any reason to distrust him, but I have no reason to vote for him.”

Hogan’s broad support does not seem to be providing much benefit for other Republicans running for statewide office. A Goucher College poll conducted last month found Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tony Campbell trailing Democratic incumbent Benjamin L. Cardin 56 percent to 17 percent. Republican Craig Wolf trailed Democratic Attorney General Brian E. Frosh by 32 points in the same survey.

The Post-U. Md. poll also finds that if Hogan wins reelection, 57 percent of voters would rather see the Maryland legislature controlled by Democrats “to act as a check on Hogan,” rather than Republicans “to support Hogan’s agenda.”

Democrats are virtually certain to maintain the majority in the state legislature, although Republicans are hoping to overcome Democrats’ supermajority, which enables them to easily override Hogan’s vetoes.

The Post-U. Md. poll was conducted by telephone Oct. 4-7, 2018, among a random sample of 870 Maryland residents, including 814 registered voters and 648 likely voters. The sample of registered voters has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points, while the sample of likely voters has an error margin of plus or minus 4.5 points.

Scott Clement contributed to this report.